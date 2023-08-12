A man urinated on his partner and punched a dog several times in what a prosecutor described as "particularly degrading" and "entirely unprovoked" acts.
The 59-year-old also assaulted his adult stepson, who questioned the man's intoxicated and aggressive actions.
The offender, who is not named, will avoid any significant jail time after previously admitting to hitting an animal and two counts of common assault.
Court documents state the Theodore man drank at least 12 beers before about 9pm on June 26, 2022, when he began to verbally abuse his partner.
The half-naked offender then urinated on the woman's leg without warning.
The woman's son confronted the offender, who began yelling unintelligibly before punching the younger man in the left cheek.
The two men fell into a bedroom door, "as the defendant's body language and demeanour appeared that he wanted to keep fighting".
The stepson forced the offender outside before calling police, who found the drunken man "half naked staggering".
The stepson told police the offender had also "wailed on their dog", meaning he had punched the family's Kelpie-cross four or five times.
Magistrate Robert Cook sentenced the offender to a 10-month good behaviour order on Friday.
Legal Aid Lawyer Jeremy Banwell told the ACT Magistrates Court his client was "extraordinarily intoxicated" when he committed the spontaneous, "very unpleasant and disgusting acts".
Mr Banwell said the man had struck the dog as form of "reprimand or education, if I can put it that way", after the pet had earlier broken a glass bottle.
The court also heard the offender, who had a "horrifying" childhood, was engaged with a psychiatric treatment order and was a "dysfunctional person".
Prosecutor Henry Robinson said striking the animal out of concern it could injure itself on broken glass did not make sense.
Mr Robinson said denunciation and general deterrence were particularly important in sentencing.
The magistrate described the acts as humiliating and indecent but said the man had not re-offended in the past year and he had "largely commenced" his route to rehabilitation.
The offender is now subject to "conditional liberty" for his crimes, for which he had previously spent six days in custody.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.
