Chloe Tugliach may not have become a WNBL player if it wasn't for Canberran basketball legend Natalie Hurst.
It was Hurst who last year convinced Tugliach to try out for a development player spot at the Canberra Capitals.
After taking a break from basketball in 2021, and returning through the NBL1 East's Canberra Nationals, Tugliach's talent did not go unnoticed by then-coach Hurst - even if the 25-year-old didn't quite believe in herself at that point.
Tugliach didn't go on to just win a development player spot, but with injuries ravaging the Capitals squad last season, she played 11 WNBL games, and scored 15 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and three blocks.
Now entering the 2023-24 WNBL season Tugliach's efforts have been rewarded with a full roster spot with the Capitals.
"Natty didn't know who I was, didn't know where I came from, and when she came into the Nationals program she gave me a chance and a lot of leash," Tugliach said of the current Adelaide WNBL coach.
"Having someone really instill so much confidence in you, when they don't have to is really special.
"My priorities shifted over the last few years and I lost my love for basketball a bit.
"So just falling back in love with it, being involved in the coaching space, coming back from a couple of injuries and surgeries gave me a different perspective.
"So it's been a dream to be able to step back into a space that I love so much and really be passionate about it again.
"Now that I'm here, I'm like, 'Oh, no, I deserve to be here, I've worked hard in the off-season'."
With her new contract Tugliach is beyond excited not to have to juggle her human resources role with basketball in the same way she had to last year, where she'd run from practice, whipping on her heels and business suit on the way out of the courts.
"I'll miss my work colleagues a little bit but it's exciting to be able to just focus wholly on basketball," she said.
"This is a kind of 'pinch me' moment.
"It's unreal, especially being a part of this group where I feel like last year we were building towards some really fun basketball, really fast-paced, and exciting style play."
Capitals coach Kristen Veal described Tugliach as a "perfect role model" to youngsters wanting to get to the WNBL via the development spot route, and backed the versatile swing player to carry on her momentum this season.
"What she did last year, handling both work and basketball, and then who she is as a person, and as a teammate, made it a very easy decision," Veal said.
"I'm sure she would have been in the league a long time ago, if she continued to go through the pathway, but everyone's journey is a bit different.
"But she wouldn't be the person and player she is today without that journey."
