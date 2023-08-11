Comedy, Portobello Road markets and wrestling on this weekend

The White Eagle Polish Club in Turner on Saturday hosts double-header comedy.
From 7pm, Dilruk Jayasinha presents Heart Stopper, his new one-hour stand-up show which is all about "setbacks, overcoming them and manscaping mishaps".
The club on Saturday also hosts a special Saturday night Canberra Comedy Club featuring Kirsty Webeck, along with Sam Silla, Suma Iyer, Katrin Praseli and Ethan Kirk from 8.30pm to 10.30pm.
Kirsty wins fans and hearts everywhere she goes with her upbeat and relatable brand of comedy that is often described as playful, light-hearted and fun. Tickets for both shows from comedyact.com.au
Portobello Road is one of the favourite special days at the Old Bus Depot Markets in Kingston, a time to fossick through antiques, old wares and collectibles in the spirit of the real thing in London.
The markets are on Sunday from 9.30am to 2.30pm, with the fun all in the hunt.
It will be the markets' last Portobello Road event for the year.
And enjoy all the other attractions of the markets including coffee, food, fresh produce and handcrafted items.
The markets are on Wentworth Avenue in Kingston.
The SLAM! Pro Wrestling League on Saturday takes over the Southern Cross Club in Woden.
Check out all the action from 7pm to 9.30pm. This is an all-ages, family event with the doors opening at 6pm and bell time at 7pm.
The show will feature Luke Watts, Dan Archer, Slex, Vinnie Bronson, Crofty and many other fan favourites.
And some crazy tag-team grudge matches.
Don't miss this "knock-down, drag out collision course suitable for all ages".
Tickets are selling fast.
Get them at www.SLAMPROTIX.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.