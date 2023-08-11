The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Comedy, Portobello Road markets and wrestling on this weekend

Updated August 11 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 3:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kirsty Webeck. Picture supplied
Kirsty Webeck. Picture supplied

DOUBLE-HEADER COMEDY AT THE POLISH CLUB

The White Eagle Polish Club in Turner on Saturday hosts double-header comedy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.