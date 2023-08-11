"I like to think of it as a cross between UFC and ice hockey."
It sounds like something from a dystopian science-fiction movie in which brave fighters go at it for glory.
In reality, it's the Canberra Brave at Phillip Ice Rink on a Saturday night, the team and their fans sending shivers down their rivals' backs at the most intimidating venue in the Australian Ice Hockey League.
The Brave will take to their home ice for the final time this season on Saturday for a clash with Central Coast before making the trip to Newcastle to play the Northstars on Sunday.
After questions were raised over the status of fans at the Phillip venue earlier in the week, veteran Mitchell Henning said the side is eager to play in front of a big, intimidating crowd.
"I like to think of it as a cross between UFC and ice hockey," Henning said.
"With the chicken-wire fencing [behind the goals] it's a bit of a rage cage in there. It's small, it's intense and it's physical. There's nowhere else in the world that's similar to the Brave Cave."
READ MORE:
Canberra have already secured first-place in their conference and will use this weekend's games to prepare for the playoffs.
The Brave have struggled to feature their full roster all season, however that changes this week.
A number of players based in other cities have spent the week in Canberra training and preparing for the clash with the Central Coast.
With the finals just around the corner, Henning said the team is just getting started.
"Having our full lineup is really exciting," he said. "It's pretty much the first look at who we're playing with come finals time.
"We can definitely be better. We're only going to move forward. We've pretty much been playing with three lines all year, this week is the first opportunity we get to play four lines and there's talent on all of those lines."
Saturday, August 12: Brave v Central Coast Rhinos, 5.15pm at Phillip Ice Rink.
Sunday, August 13: Brave v Newcastle Northstars, 4pm at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.