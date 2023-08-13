Ambi Thind knows good chai. Not only has he been having it since he was a boy, but he's now also promising Canberrans that they won't have chai quite like the ones being served at the newly opened Ambi's Chai in Kingston.
"Even the Indians from India have never had anything like this before, because they've got a particular taste," Thind says.
"They're always caught by the fact that the taste is full. It's good. It's strong. It's spiced up, nothing's lacking."
Made in the Afro-Punjabi style of the Swahili Coast - where Kenyans, Tanzanians and Somalis have added their own flavours to the chai recipes brought to Africa by Indian migrants - every chai is made to order, coming out steaming hot and loaded with ginger, pepper and other spices.
MUST READS:
With 10 options on the menu, every chai has a slightly different spice combination and comes under the category of tame, strong, powerful or exotic.
"Way back in the late 1800s Indians migrated to Kenya, on the east coast of Africa and they took chai with them," Thind says.
"The local Africans, over time, said 'This is fantastic, can you put more of everything?'
"This is why these chais are so much stronger than what the average Indian from India would typically have.
"They find them quite spicy, because it's unadulterated, nothing's been watered down. It's fresh and it's cooked specially for you.
"They just tend to come out so much stronger, richer, creamier and with a lot of kick."
Ambi's Chai first opened in the Sydney suburb of Pennant Hills four years ago.
But its origins - in particular, those of each of its flavour profiles - began before the idea of a chai bar was even conceived.
Thind was coaching a women's hockey team when he began bringing them chai every week.
It proved to be such a hit, the team began having dedicated chai nights where they experimented with spice blends.
They proved so popular that not only did they form the basis of the Ambi's Chai menu, but they would eventually catch the tastebuds of Canberran Leonie Walker.
While visiting her niece in Sydney, Walker visited Ambi's Chai and loved it so much, she convinced Thind to let her come on board and open what is now his third store in Canberra.
"When my niece told me Ambi had opened a second store in North Sydney I knew he was open to opening more stores, so I had to ask if he would consider Canberra," Walker says.
"There's nothing like this in Canberra so I knew it would go well."
It seems that only days after opening, Ambi's Chai has already got a following at its Eyre Street store.
On one of the walls, there is already a list of "Champions" where regulars can write their names and tally how many times they visit in a month.
The winner is named champion and if you win three times, you can try and craft a blend.
"One of the things that has been key to Ambi's Chai is the community," Thind says.
"I think that community has played a massive part in all of this and I think Canberra looks like it's already on its way to creating a bit of a community.
"Regulars who are coming in lunch and dinner sometimes.
"So that's what we're looking for. We want people that want to be part of the community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.