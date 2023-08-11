The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Department of Employment and Workplace Relations underpaid 'small cohort' of public servants

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
August 11 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy secretary of the Community and Public Sector Union Beth Vincent-Pietsch. Picture by James Croucher
Deputy secretary of the Community and Public Sector Union Beth Vincent-Pietsch. Picture by James Croucher

The Department of Employment and Workplace Relations will back pay 68 public servants, after realising some employees had not been paid their overtime entitlement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.