The Department of Employment and Workplace Relations will back pay 68 public servants, after realising some employees had not been paid their overtime entitlement.
Chief Operating Officer Deborah Jenkins wrote to staff at the department this week to inform them of the error.
"We are taking this very seriously and, while aspects of the matter are complex, we are working quickly to resolve it and pay our employees all their entitlements as soon as possible," Ms Jenkins wrote in an email.
The issue affects "a small cohort of employees" who are directed to work between 7-8am and 6-7pm, such as staff working at contact centres and service desk employees.
The department realised it had underpaid staff in June, and Ms Jenkins outlined a number of steps it had taken since to investigate further.
This included seeking legal advice, gathering roster and overtime pay data, engaging an external advisor to calculate entitlements owed, commencing an independent legal review of the determination and reporting the matter to the Fair Work Ombudsman.
The total number of staff affected and how much money is owed is not yet clear.
"We are committed to ensuring that all employees receive the pay and conditions they are entitled to and are working through this as quickly as possible, while making sure we get it right," Ms Jenkins wrote.
Community and Public Sector Union deputy secretary Beth Vincent-Pietsch said the union understood 68 staff had been underpaid.
"The CPSU is aware of an underpayment issue that has impacted 68 employees in the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations," Ms Pietsch said.
"Since this error was identified by management, they have communicated openly and we do not foresee any issues in the rectifying the matter."
While staff at the department can choose their work hours between 7am and 7pm, those who are directed to work early or late are eligible for overtime.
In that case, overtime applies outside of the hours of 8am and 6pm. The department is now considering revising that to 7am to 7pm.
"We are continuing to explore this option and it is of utmost importance to us that we do this right," Ms Jenkins wrote.
The department will consult with the Public Service Commission and the CPSU before making any changes.
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
