Both southbound lanes along Yamba Drive are closed following a three-vehicle collision along Yamba Drive.
The incident occurred just after 6pm on Friday night, and police, fire and rescue and paramedics are at the scene.
Emergency services said one person had to be assisted out of their vehicle by fire crews, but there are no life-threatening injuries.
Those involved are being assessed by paramedics.
Emergency services said the closure of the lanes is due to the vehicles position along the road, and it likely won't be closed for long.
Police said diversions are in place via Carruthers Street.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
