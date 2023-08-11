Both southbound lanes along Yamba Drive were closed following a three-vehicle collision along Yamba Drive on Friday.
The incident occurred just after 6pm, and police, fire and rescue and paramedics attended the scene.
Emergency services said one person had to be assisted out of their vehicle by fire crews, but there were no life-threatening injuries.
Those involved were assessed by paramedics.
Emergency services said at the time that the closure of the lanes was due to the vehicles' position along the road, and they likely wouldn't be closed for long.
Police had diversions in place via Carruthers Street.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
