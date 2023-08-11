The Canberra Times
Clean-tech startup founder Peter Njeri wins the 2023 Waislitz Global Citizen Award

By Staff Reporters
August 11 2023 - 10:00pm
Mega Gas Alternative Energy CEO Peter Njeri - winner of the 2023 Waislitz Global Citizen Award - demonstrates a gas stove in a community kitchen in Kenya. Picture courtesy of Mega Gas Alternative Energy
When engineer Peter Njeri was growing up in the sprawling Soweto slum in Nairobi, he and his family lived every day with the effects of indoor air pollution caused by the open fire where his mother used to cook.

