When engineer Peter Njeri was growing up in the sprawling Soweto slum in Nairobi, he and his family lived every day with the effects of indoor air pollution caused by the open fire where his mother used to cook.
Today more than 10,000 low-income families in Kenya are using Mr Njeri's patented technology to convert plastic waste into cleaner and more affordable cooking gas.
The founder and CEO of clean-tech startup Mega Gas Alternative Energy, Mr Njeri has been named the Waislitz Global Citizen Award winner for 2023.
The awards, presented by international anti-poverty advocacy group Global Citizen and the Melbourne-based Waislitz Foundation chaired by businessman Alex Waislitz, are annual cash prizes totalling $250,000 that recognise trail-blazing individuals striving to end extreme poverty.
Mr Njeri said his $100,000 major prize would allow him to extend his green energy initiative to an more than 5000 additional Kenyan families.
Mega Gas uses a thermal cracking process to recycle 250 tonnes of plastic waste each month. It employs women to collect the plastic and has opened community kitchens to help bring Soweto neighbourhoods together.
"Coming from a family of nine is very key for me," Mr Njeri, a Royal Academy of Engineering Fellow, said.
"I have six older brothers and sisters. That was very important in building values in me such as resilience, teamwork, commitment, focus and proper preparation. These are the values that I've translated into my company."
Other Waislitz Global Citizen Award recipients for 2023 are: Esther Kimani, the Kenya-based CEO of FarmerLifeline Technologies, who earned the Disruptor Award for her solar-powered, AI-based crop pests and diseases detection devices; and Nigerian human rights lawyer Oluwafunke Adeoye, who won the Choice Award for her Hope Behind Bars Africa group's work providing free legal services, promoting criminal justice reforms and developing a tech platform for legal aid in West Africa.
Mr Waislitz, co-owner with Antony Catalano of media company ACM, the publisher of this masthead, said the Waislitz Global Citizen Awards were conceived almost 10 years "to shine a light on those heroes working at grassroots levels to end global poverty".
"I am proud that we've been able to assist so many outstanding and inspirational young champions from around the world to advance their efforts," Mr Waislitz said.
"This year's winners are no exception and I wholeheartedly congratulate them all. I and the Waislitz Foundation remain committed to supporting and growing these awards for many years to come."
The foundation has committed almost $2million to the awards since 2014.
