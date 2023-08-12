Need to ask how many touches Jacqueline Spence got? What about how many tackles she made? Good luck, because there's a good chance just about everyone has lost count.
Belconnen coach Paul Netting says Spence is a captain for good reason after the Magpies romped to a 65-point win over Tuggeranong Valley in their last AFL Canberra finals audition at Greenway Oval on Saturday.
Hannah Wallett kicked seven goals and Spence played a starring role in the midfield during Belconnen's 13.13 (91) to 4.2 (26) win.
Belconnen now meet the minor premiership-winning Ainslie Tricolours in a fortnight for a place in the grand final, with Spence desperately chasing the high of another premiership win.
"She never stops running all day. In her tackling and pressuring, she leads from the front. She's a slight build but puts her body on the line," Netting said.
"Then she just really organises all of the midfield and wingers to make sure we're setting up well and putting enough defensive pressure on the opposition when they've got the ball.
"She's a big organiser. She helps with all our structures and set-ups, a lot of that stuff you don't necessarily see that just sets up the team game."
But the Magpies centurion is not alone. Cast your eyes forward and they are drawn to Wallett, and all the while you can hear Amber Allen's voice booming from the back line.
"Wally is very experienced, she's probably played seven or eight years of first grade footy, so she's been great," Netting said.
"She's been teaching the girls at training as well as the on-field leadership and how she organises them and sets up play.
"We've got Amber Allen, one of our vice-captains down back who does a similar role. All three are great leaders for us and experienced players who set the standard for us."
Ainslie clinched top spot with a dominant win over the Gungahlin Jets, who reach the end of another winless season.
With the top four set, the Queanbeyan Tigers have wasted no time in firing one last shot at their rivals before the finals series begins.
Queanbeyan coasted to a 10.8 (68) to 2.5 (17) win over the Eastlake Demons at Margaret Donoghoe Oval, a fortnight before the same two teams meet in the minor semi-final.
"The results have been pretty varied amongst the top four. Eastlake beat Queanbeyan and Ainslie, Queanbeyan have beaten Ainslie and beat Eastlake," Netting said.
"We haven't beat Ainslie ourselves yet, but we've certainly got close in the past two games with a couple of goals and then two points. We certainly think we're well placed come the first round of the finals."
The men's finals picture mirrors the women's, with Ainslie and Belconnen to meet for a place in the grand final while Queanbeyan and Eastlake play with their seasons on the line.
Again it was Queanbeyan who thrashed Eastlake by 51 points in their own finals rehearsal. Ainslie battered Gungahlin while Belconnen made light work of Tuggeranong.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
