Jacqueline Spence and the Belconnen Magpies flying into AFL Canberra finals

Caden Helmers
Caden Helmers
Updated August 12 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:10pm
Jacqueline Spence has helped the Magpies lock up a top-two finish. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Need to ask how many touches Jacqueline Spence got? What about how many tackles she made? Good luck, because there's a good chance just about everyone has lost count.

