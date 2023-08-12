As the rental crisis rolls on, with no end in sight, legal loopholes threaten to leave tenants in the lurch.
It is not hard to understand why renters like Cat, who spoke to The Canberra Times this week, "don't feel secure at all".
Cat, who asked for her surname to be withheld, managed to overturn a "no-cause" eviction notice issued after she resisted her landlord's attempts to raise her family's rent by $140 a week.
She did so by winning a case in the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal, a step other renters will not have to take after the territory government banned no-cause evictions.
But Cat's fight may not be over because landlords can still boot tenants out if, for example, they want to move back in or renovate their place.
No one is suggesting those rights should be taken away from people who own properties. But the territory's laws currently provide a loophole that allows these measures to be used punitively.
READ MORE:
This might happen because, while rent rises in the ACT are limited each year to 10 per cent above the consumer price index increase, there are provisions that allow for exceptions.
Landlords can get tenants to consent to greater rent rises or go to the tribunal, which could take into consideration factors that include market rates for comparable premises.
Furthermore, these rules only apply to periodic tenancies, which are usually month-to-month agreements.
As the ACT government itself acknowledges, tenants might accept a rent increase above the threshold because, if they decide to fight one, landlords can simply evict them by saying they want to move into the property or renovate it.
This is precisely the scenario Cat now fears in her family's case.
"We're just waiting now for them to come back at us and go 'here's an eight-week notice where the owner wants to move back in'," she said this week.
"We don't feel secure at all."
As it stands, the odds are stacked in favour of landlords and, while banning no-cause evictions is a good step, the government needs to do more to balance the scales.
The best way to start would be closing loopholes in the 10 per cent limit on rent rises.
Care needs to be taken to ensure landlords can still make a return on their investment, with even outgoing Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe joining critics of a national rent freeze proposal put forward by the Greens.
There is more than can be done to ensure a better deal for tenants without destroying the private rental market.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.