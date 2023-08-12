The Canberra Times
Sunday Space | The key difference between a meteoroid, a meteor and a meteorite

By Amy Briggs
August 13 2023 - 5:30am
Meteors have entered Earth's atmosphere but have not reached the ground, and meteorites are the fragments that have landed on Earth's surface. Picture Shutterstock
Back when the world was focusing on the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic, an extraordinary sight was witnessed over Scandinavia.

