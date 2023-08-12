The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Mark Kenny | Kevin Rudd, Jacinda Ardern and the question of leadership

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
August 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd and former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern. Pictures by Keegan Carroll, Getty
Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd and former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern. Pictures by Keegan Carroll, Getty

And then there were two. Two ex-prime ministers, that is. Two in two days, sporting two quite distinct leadership experiences. One from across the ditch, the other simply ditched.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.