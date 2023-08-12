Ardern's charisma was almost that of a rock-star, yet her comportment was entirely more humble. She spoke with a disarming personal honesty, admitting she had always considered herself a backroom person rather than a "front-of-house" MP. Indeed, she told a packed and utterly captivated Llewellyn Hall at ANU, she had initially doubted her suitability for parliamentary life, and even wondered if she possessed the necessary intellect. Further, she struggled with her confidence even as PM.