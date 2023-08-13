Construction will finally begin to build a new emergency services station in Acton, nearly two years after it was supposed to be completed.
A smoking ceremony will be held at the site on Monday morning to mark the start of construction.
The $40 million joint fire and ambulance station is expected to open late next year.
ACT Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman said the new facility would ensure the community had appropriate access to emergency services.
"Today is a milestone, not only for emergency services and those living in and around central Canberra, but also for the wider Canberra community," he said.
"This new and innovative station will provide accommodation for firefighters and paramedics and help ensure they have the resources and support they need to manage the growing demands on their services."
The government first committed to the new centrally-located station three years ago, ahead of the 2020 ACT election.
The government had signed an agreement with the United Firefighters Union to have the station operational by December 2021 .
Acting Emergency Services Agency commissioner Jason Jones said it would help in improving emergency response times.
"The central location will also help ensure that our emergency services maintain and improve emergency response time to keep our growing city safe," he said.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
