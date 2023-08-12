It was the moment that was even better than the win. The moment Amanda Klason scored her first ever try. As a 38-year-old.
It capped off the West Belconnen Warriors' 46-14 win over the Gungahlin Bulls at Gungahlin on Saturday.
Warriors prop Crystal Papali'i also scored a hat-trick in an emphatic display from the visitors.
It did come against a Bulls side that was low on troops, with just 13 available on the day - due to an Oztag World Cup in Ireland and injuries.
But Warriors coach Richard Fletcher was happy with the performance with just two rounds remaining before the Katrina Fanning Shield finals.
"Amanda Klason, she'd never played league before and she scored today so that was pretty exciting," Fletcher said.
"For us and what we're about that was more exciting for all the girls than the win.
"Crystal Papali'i scored a really good length-of-the-field try ... and our halves played well and our hooker played well.
"We're just a good team, from one side of the field to the other.
"All the girls play for each other and we're doing good things."
Bulls coach David Small was looking forward to the return of key players over the coming weeks as they filter back from overseas.
While the lack of any bench players made it tough, Small couldn't fault the effort.
"We only had 13 players - for the second week in a row - so it's been a bit hard on them," he said.
"They were too good. We had four away for the Oztag World Cup in Ireland and a few injuries.
"Just struggling at the moment, but the girls are putting the effort in."
AT A GLANCE
KATRINA FANNING SHIELD
West Belconnen Warriors 46 bt Gungahlin Bulls 14; Tuggeranong Bushrangers 26 bt Harden Worhawks 22; Yass Magpies 52 bt Goulburn Bulldogs 4; Queanbeyan Kangaroos forfeited to Woden Valley Rams.
CANBERRA RAIDERS CUP
Belconnen United Sharks 20 bt Woden Valley Rams 14; Goulburn Bulldogs 54 bt Queanbeyan Blues 6; Queanbeyan Kangaroos 58 bt Gungahlin Bulls 14.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
