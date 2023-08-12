Some players just have a knack for winning.
Having claimed two Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders, a Super Rugby AU trophy with the Brumbies and played in multiple finals, Pete Samu is a winner.
Given his record, it doesn't take long for the 31-year-old to recognise what makes a team successful and he's ready to add another side to the list.
Samu, who missed out on the Wallabies World Cup squad, played a key role in Gungahlin's 35-24 victory over Vikings. The Eagles are through to the John I Dent Cup grand final and Tuggeranong will play the winner of Sunday's clash between Royals and Wests.
While the Eagles are still one win away from the title, Samu quickly identified the traits that make his professional clubs successful.
"The main thing that sticks out is the enjoyment the boys have not only on Saturdays but during the week," Samu said. "The boys are close off the field which builds that connection and it shows on the field."
Vikings jumped out to a 5-0 advantage after just five minutes, however Gungahlin dominated the next 40 to lead 35-10 after 43 minutes.
The minor premiers fought their way back into the match to draw within 11, however they were unable to reel their opponents in.
Vikings captain Cam Holt was disappointed with the performance, but remains confident his side can book a rematch in the grand final.
"Our first half killed us," Holt said. "We released the pressure with silly offloads and were five per cent off.
"The biggest thing is we get the second week, we worked hard all season to get that second chance."
John I Dent Cup: Gungahlin 35 bt Vikings 24
Premier XVs: ViQueens 38 bt Royals 5
