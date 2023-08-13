There's a new entrant into the alcohol beverage market, and it has sparked what I consider to be justified outrage.
Solo - with its iconic tag that encourage us to "slam it down fast" - has been joined by Hard Solo, a ready-to-drink mix of crushed lemon and vodka.
The Solo man has been the stalwart of this brand. He has run, jumped, wrestled and kayaked off a waterfall into our collective consciousness over many, many decades. We all know him.
He is man's man who stands for strength, physicality and adventure - with just a hint of danger. And now he's selling alcohol to our kids.
I can already hear the jeering and shouts about being a wowser, and saying it's up to the parents to make sure the kids make good choices.
But let's unpack this.
Asahi Beverages has taken an iconic Australian product and leveraged its long association with the outdoors and adventure to sell a new alcoholic product.
And make no mistake, Solo is iconic. It's not just another lemonade or ginger beer. Solo is Solo. Just like Fanta, Sprite and Coke.
For those claiming we are blowing things out of proportion, I would ask them to pause and consider their reaction if Asahi had chosen to make an alcoholic version of Fanta.
This is not whimsical decision that Asahi Beverages have just taken. Product development takes years of consideration and market testing.
Asahi insists that Hard Solo is aimed at people between 25 to 50 years old, but we know that overall, the ready-to-drink market is squarely aimed at the younger end of that age bracket, and much lower.
In June, multiple food and drink industry news sites breathlessly reported the findings of Roy Morgan's alcohol consumption report which showed ready-to-drink consumption is now at a record high in Australia.
The same report also demonstrated ready-to-drinks were most popular among 18 to 24 year olds, followed by the 25 to 34 year olds. More than half of people in these two age groups drink ready-to-drinks.
Knowing this, Asahi executives would have been absolutely asking themselves this question a few years ago: "Is there enough Solo brand recognition among the teenagers of today?"
Not only did they know that teenagers would be their future drinkers, they were absolutely banking on it.
I have long lamented the ubiquitous alcohol brand extension that is rife within our society. The T-shirts, the towels, the bucket hats, the eskies, the surfboard and the beach cricket sets with alcoholic brands plastered all over them.
These products are not just a harmless gimmick, their sole purpose is to expose the brand to as wide an audience as possible, regardless of their age.
I wholeheartedly agree with the Cancer Council of WA, who lodged a complaint regarding Hard Solo with the Alcohol Beverages Advertising Code Scheme.
Their complaint said the Hard Solo product breached the code which is meant to prohibit alcoholic drinks from containing a "strong and evident appeal" to minors.
Unfortunately, it is a body set up and run by the alcohol industry. It is a joke that the alcohol industry can set its own advertising rules and codes. Rules and codes which can be entirely ignored, since both are entirely voluntary.
Even if a company does ostensibly follow the code, and then breaches it, there are absolutely no consequences.
Alcohol companies are the umpires of their own game, and they always win.
We need the government to step in here.
There is a very recent and obvious precedent for this. When the harms of tobacco and second-hand smoke became inescapable, state and federal governments acted to regulate promotion of this product. Tobacco advertising was banned, packaging included graphic warnings and the product was removed from public view.
Not all of these measures are feasible, but government-led regulation of alcohol advertising - backed by significant enforcement measures - certainly is.
I don't have any hope that the Cancer Council WA complaint and others like it will result in any action by the code, Asahi Beverages or the alcohol industry at large.
I do however hope that Hard Solo manages to irk enough people that we will see more pressure put on government to reign in the alcohol industry so they can no longer target our kids.
They deserve our protection.
