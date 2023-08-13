They may have missed out on the initial Wallabies squad, but a host of ACT Brumbies will have the chance to keep their World Cup dream alive.
Coach Eddie Jones will name an Australia A team early this week to travel to France and spend the next couple of months in Europe.
Ryan Lonergan and Tom Wright are expected to feature, with Lachlan Lonergan, Corey Toole and Pete Samu among a large group in the mix for selection.
The side will play Portugal in a World Cup warm up match before featuring for the Barbarians in four matches against British and Irish club sides.
While the Australia A team has previously been used as a development program, this year's squad is seen as a genuine reserve grade team. Jason Gilmore is the head coach, with Laurie Fisher an assistant.
The tour forms part of Jones' meticulous planning for a "smash and grab" raid on the tournament and ensures he has players close by should injuries strike the Wallabies.
While squads have increased from 31 to 33 players for this year's World Cup, the spectre of concussions and other injuries threatens to loom large over the event.
World Rugby has increased a mandatory 12-day stand down period for concussions, meaning players could miss two matches following a head knock.
Drafting reinforcements into the squad comes with its own challenges. An independent body must approve all replacements, the injured player must exit the team permanently and the new player is unavailable for 48 hours.
Despite the hurdles, Jones has placed importance on ensuring potential replacements are match-fit and ready to step up immediately if called upon.
The selection of an Australia A squad will have major flow on effects back home, with the team to go into camp on Saturday. As a result, this weekend was the last time players were available to represent their John I Dent Cup clubs.
Gungahlin stand to be the most affected, however Vikings could also lose a number of key figures prior to Saturday's preliminary final against Royals.
Samu has played a key role in the Eagles run to the grand final and the team's success has helped overcome the disappointment of missing out on the World Cup.
"I got a call from Eddie," Samu said. "It's always a disappointing one but I've got to take the positives out of it.
"I get to spend a lot more time with my family, which has been great, and I wish [the Wallabies] all the best."
Samu will move to France in the coming months after signing a contract with Bordeaux. When the shift happens, however, remains up in the air.
Club rugby and national duties will likely play a key role in the process and the picture should crystallise in the coming weeks.
While he may miss the John I Dent grand final, Samu is confident Gungahlin can snap a 20-year title drought without him.
"I've got full confidence in the boys," he said. "I've only been here the past few weeks, they haven't got here because of me and a few of the other boys.
"They've built that strong connection [throughout the year] and they've definitely earned their place in the grand final."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
