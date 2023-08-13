Absolutely embarrassed. Crap. Forget about a top-four finish, the Canberra Raiders are now fighting to hold onto their spot in the top eight.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart was scathing of his team's efforts in a game that could have put them in the box seat for a double chance come finals.
Not even a strong recent record in Melbourne against the Storm, winning their previous five there, could help the Green Machine against a rampant home side.
Stuart said that record would only make it harder in the Victorian capital and he was right.
The Storm scored 48 unanswered points in the 48-2 victory to hold fourth spot on the NRL ladder, while the Raiders have dropped to sixth - their already sick-and-sorry points differential taking another battering.
That points differential of minus 120 could prove costly in the run home - against Canterbury (h), Brisbane (h) and Cronulla (a).
They'll be desperate to prove "Queensland's Gus Gould", Corey Parker, wrong after the Broncos great predicted the Green Machine wouldn't win any of its remaining four games of the regular season.
They're just one point ahead of seventh-placed Newcastle after its demolition job over the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon, and two premiership points ahead of South Sydney (eighth) and the North Queensland Cowboys (ninth).
On top of it all, they also had centre Matt Timoko put on report for a high tackle, while Corey Horsburgh had to come off for a head injury assessment in the final 15 minutes.
Stuart was lost for words about his side's effort - something he doesn't normally question.
"No, it wasn't tough [to swallow] at all. It was embarrassing. Absolutely embarrassed," he said.
"I don't think I can say much more than that, to be honest. It was just a really, really embarrassing performance. We went away after 20 minutes.
"We weren't prepared to fight for the 80 and they were.
"We were fighting for a top-four spot today and we delivered up that crap. That's the embarrassing part about it. I'm lost for words on a lot of it."
Not even the announcement of Canberra co-captain Jarrod Croker's retirement at the end of the season could prompt any kind words.
Croker could come back into the centres to face the Bulldogs after overcoming his hamstring injury.
"I'll talk tomorrow about it. I'm not trying to be disrespectful - I'm just not in the mood for talking. I'm here because I have to be here," Stuart said.
It was a tough NRL initiation for Canberra debutant Ethan Strange - who could make way for Croker - not that the demolition was in any way his fault.
He got to see first-hand what's required at the top level courtesy of the competition heavyweights.
Canberra had all of the ball in the opening exchanges, but could only come away with two points.
The Storm only needed one sight of Canberra's tryline and they were over it - captain Christian Welch scoring from close range, taking Joe Tapine and Josh Papali'i with him.
There weren't many winners for the Raiders, with Papali'i (118 metres) perhaps the only one who came away with some semblance of respect.
From there it became something of a procession.
Storm second-rower Nelson Asofa-Solomona was excellent, as was Melbourne halfback Jahrome Hughes, who allegedly was hampered by an ankle injury. Look out when he's fully fit.
Hughes terrorised the Raiders' left-edge defence.
Marion Seve, Reimis Smith and Eliesa Katoa all went through the Raiders' left to make it 20-2 at half-time.
A Jordan Rapana brain explosion - pushing an offload just 10 metres out from his own tryline - set the scene for the second half where things just got worse for the Green Machine.
Rapana finished the game in the sin bin for a professional foul after his frustrations boiled over, Timoko following him a few minutes later to see the visitors finish with just 11 players on the field.
Trent Loiero, Harry Grant, Cameron Munster, Nick Meaney and Young Tonumaipea all took their turns in the procession.
Storm coach Craig Bellamy started hooker Grant off the bench to give the Origin star a breather, but it didn't stop him from having an impact out of dummy-half.
READ MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS:
Bellamy was unsure whether he would welcome back fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen (knee) next week, pointing to the form of Meaney in the No.1 jersey.
Papenhuyzen hasn't played for more than a year after an accidental knee clash with Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton.
Wighton's form is one of many concerns for the Green Machine after he again struggled.
"I'll sit down with [Papenhuyzen] and see where he's at," Bellamy said.
"All along we haven't had any expectations at all and we're just going to take it week by week.
"If you had a look at Nick's performance today he was one of our best, so there's no pressure on us to rush him back or have him back when he's not quite ready - whether that be footy-wise or mentally.
"Having said that it would be good if he could come back because Nick can play any positions in the backs."
MELBOURNE STORM 48 (Christian Welch, Marion Seve, Reimis Smith, Eliesa Katoa, Trent Loiero, Harry Grant, Cameron Munster, Nick Meaney, Young Tonumaipea tries; Meaney 6 goals) bt CANBERRA RAIDERS 2 (Jamal Fogarty goal) at Melbourne. Referee: Grant Atkins.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.