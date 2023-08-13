Forget about a top-four finish, the Canberra Raiders are now fighting to hold onto their spot in the top eight.
Not even a strong recent record in Melbourne against the Storm, winning their previous five there, could help the Green Machine against a rampant home side.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said that record would only make it harder in the Victorian capital and he was right.
The Storm scored 48 unanswered points in the 48-2 victory that kept them in fourth spot on the NRL ladder, while the Raiders have dropped to sixth - with their already sick-and-sorry points differential taking another battering.
That points differential of minus 120 could prove costly in the run home - against Canterbury (h), Brisbane (h) and Cronulla (a).
They'll be desperate to prove "Queensland's Gus Gould", Corey Parker, wrong after the Broncos great predicted the Green Machine wouldn't win any of its remaining four games of the regular season.
They're just two premiership points ahead of South Sydney (seventh) and the North Queensland Cowboys (eighth), while Newcastle (ninth) was a further point further back before playing the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon.
On top of it all, they also had centre Matt Timoko put on report for a high tackle, while Corey Horsburgh had to come off for a head injury assessment in the final 15 minutes.
It was a tough NRL initiation for Canberra debutant Ethan Strange - not that the demolition was in any way his fault.
He got to see first-hand what's required at the top level courtesy of the competition benchmark.
Canberra had all of the ball in the opening exchanges, but could only come away with two points to show for it.
The Storm only needed one sight of Canberra's tryline and they were over it - captain Christian Welch crashing over from close range, taking Joe Tapine and Josh Papali'i with him.
A Nelson Asofa-Solomona offload, combined with an outrageous cut-out pass that had centre Marion Seve as one of three Storm players lining up to score.
They opened up the Raiders' left edge again, this time winger Reimis Smith beating three Canberra players to put the home side in complete control.
Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes allegedly went into the game with doubts over his injured ankle, but he didn't show any signs of it - terrorising the Raiders down the Melbourne right edge.
He then put second-rower Eliesa Katoa over - albeit on his hands and knees - to make it 20-2 to the Storm at half-time.
The Raiders then decided to inflict damage on themselves after the break, fullback Jordan Rapana pushing an offload just 10 metres out from his own tryline.
Melbourne punished the resulting turnover with Trent Loiero finishing off a somewhat controversial Asofa-Solomona strip of Corey Horsburgh - when the Raiders lock was on the ground.
Storm coach Craig Bellamy started hooker Harry Grant off the bench to give the Origin star a breather, but that didn't stop him from being there in support when fullback Nick Meaney had split the Raiders line in two.
They were queuing up to get their name on the scoresheet, Grant giving it to five-eighth Cameron Munster to jink his way over from close range.
Asofa-Solomona exemplified Melbourne's desperation to swoop on a loose ball despite the lop-sided scoreline.
READ MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS:
That effort play led to a frustrated Rapana getting sent to the sin bin for a professional foul on Hughes.
Meaney was finally rewarded for his hard work to score a try in the dying minutes.
The Raiders finished the game with just 11 men following Timoko's sin-binning for a high tackle, which Storm centre Young Tonumaipea took full advantage to seal the massive win - although he missed the conversion to bring up their 50.
MELBOURNE STORM 48 (Christian Welch, Marion Seve, Reimis Smith, Eliesa Katoa, Trent Loiero, Harry Grant, Cameron Munster, Nick Meaney, Young Tonumaipea tries; Meaney 6 goals) bt CANBERRA RAIDERS 2 (Jamal Fogarty goal) at Melbourne. Referee: Grant Atkins.
