Vulnerable Canberrans will be left behind in the transition if the ACT government doesn't do more to improve the energy efficiency of rentals and social housing, a new report from ACT Council of Social Services warns.
ACTCOSS chief executive Dr Devin Bowles said low-income households would be particularly disadvantaged in the transition away from gas because the network maintenance costs were expected to rise as fewer customers remain connected.
"It's a double-whammy, because they often live in houses or apartments that are not hugely well-insulated," Dr Bowles said.
"So not only are they having to pay more for the costs of the gas network maintenance, their own home costs more to heat anyway because it's old."
A survey of 49 households in February and March found cost and tenancy were the major barriers for low-income households to switch from gas to electricity.
Only 22 per cent of households said they would be able to transition in the next five to 15 years without government assistance and three-quarters said they would be more likely to transition with government support.
While the survey results were not statistically significant due to the small sample size, they were combined with roundtable discussions with community organisations and previous surveys to produce recommendations.
The ACTCOSS report "Supporting a fair, fast and inclusive energy transition in the ACT" recommended an upgrade of all public and social housing dwellings including draughtproofing, insulation and electrification.
It suggested new regulations for rental properties, including banning new gas appliances, stronger minimum standards for energy efficiency and a recourse mechanism if landlords don't comply.
The report recommended the existing sustainable household scheme and the home energy support program be expanded for renters and for the gas disconnection fee to be subsidised for low-income households and community housing providers.
"I'm really proud to be a Canberra and part of a community that is absolutely leading the way in transitioning to a zero carbon economy. That's amazing and I strongly commend the government for that," Dr Bowles said.
"There are technical issues in transitioning off gas that mean we need to be really thoughtful about how we do it or we're going to entrench inequity."
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
