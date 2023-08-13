The face of young Matildas fan Zara Borcak at Lang Park said it all.
Grinning in disbelief, jumping up and down, she looked to her parents for confirmation that the moment was real.
Matildas skipper Sam Kerr had just given over a match-worn jersey from one of the most significant events in Australian sporting history, after they secured a Women's World Cup semi-final berth.
Anyone watching the footage that went viral in the aftermath can only imagine the impact Kerr's actions will have on that youngster, with memories of an unforgettable night to be retold 100 times over to friends and family.
It's undoubtedly the same story across the nation, though, as a record 7.2 million viewers on Channel 7 watched the thrilling quarter-final victory over France which was decided by a dramatic, nerve-destroying penalty shootout.
Every Australian will hereby remember where they were when Cortnee Vine and Mackenzie Arnold showed nerves of steel to crown themselves legends and set up a highly-anticipated showdown with England for a spot in the final.
Nothing highlighted the captivating nature of Saturday night's shootout drama like scenes of fans at NRL and AFL games turning away from the live match in front of them to watch the Matildas on tiny televisions between bars and toilets at the stadiums.
The reaction to the Matildas' efforts against France truly highlighted the power of sport, and coach Tony Gustavsson was right in concluding it "united the nation".
The Matildas could even get us a new public holiday if they go on to win the tournament, as promised by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Nationals leader David Littleproud is ensuring the natural order of things is restored by standing against calls for a new public holiday, but the point remains.
The extraordinary reach the Matildas have demonstrated in the last fortnight proves the immense impact of this Women's World Cup.
Unfortunately it also highlights the shame that the nation's capital is not involved beyond packing out Garema Place, pubs and clubs in Canberra.
While the Matildas merchandise keeps flying out the door, so do the remaining tickets for just three more decisive matches.
A record-setting 1.5 million tickets have already been sold during the tournament, backing up FIFA president Gianni Infantino's proclamation in Canberra a week ago that Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting "the best ever", most successful Women's World Cup.
FIFA has stated that one fifth of ticket-holders are from overseas, and even local fans buying up the remainder of seats has equated to millions of dollars in revenue for each state.
Nationally finance experts Airwallex claimed the Matildas had generated a whopping $7.6 billion injection into the economy across travel and retail industries.
NSW topped the list with $2.98 billion hosting 11 matches, with Victoria close behind generating $2.30 billion for six matches, and Queensland took out third spot earning $1.55 billion over eight matches.
South Australia had just four matches and made $160.9 million while Western Australia generated $663.2 million for five games.
That's some eye-watering figures to consider when the ACT government didn't believe they'd get "bang for buck" hosting games, and Sport Minister Yvette Berry remains convinced they made the right call to reject the $1 million per-game fee for non-Matildas games.
Australia v England, Wednesday, 8pm (AEST), Stadium Australia.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.