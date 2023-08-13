The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Sam Kerr's act after Matildas win highlights immense Women's World Cup impact

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated August 13 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zara Borcak received Sam Kerr's Matildas jersey. Pictures supplied
Zara Borcak received Sam Kerr's Matildas jersey. Pictures supplied

The face of young Matildas fan Zara Borcak at Lang Park said it all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.