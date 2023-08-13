James Bundy doesn't score many tries. Few front-rowers do. So when the Royals prop caught the ball with the line beckoning, he wasn't going to let the opportunity slip.
Bundy charged over from short range, handing Royals a stunning 38-35 victory over Wests, 90 seconds after the final siren had sounded.
The win locked in a preliminary-final clash with Vikings next Saturday, while the Lions season has come to an end.
Bundy has scored just three tries all year and recognises Sunday's was the most important of his career.
"That's the try that meant the most," he said.
"It's the most important I've scored by a long way.
"I don't really believe it yet. I'm grateful for the bunch of boys here. I've been here for a while, seen some boys come and go but the culture is just never say die. It's a family club and the boys keep showing up for each other."
After a slow start to the year, Royals have built throughout the season and found top gear throughout the past couple of months.
Sunday's match played out in similar fashion, Wests dominating the contest early and jumping out to a 32-19 lead midway through the second half.
Lions flyhalf Declan Meredith was outstanding orchestrating the team's attack, however Royals came roaring back on the back a number of powerful Rory Scott carries.
Meredith looked to have delivered his team a victory with a late penalty goal, but their opponents didn't let up and Bundy eventually broke through for the match-winning try.
"It was exhausting," he said.
"But you knew everyone of the boys out there has your back so you work for each other.
"That's what teams like Royals do and that's why they're the best club in Canberra."
John I Dent Cup: Royals 38 bt Wests 35.
Premier XVs: Uni-Norths 35 bt Wests 15.
