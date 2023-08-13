Canberra Croatia coach Zoran Glavinic could sense his team was down on confidence and needed some inspiration.
It's fair to say he didn't have to look far. One word was all it took to raise his players spirits. The word? Matildas.
On the back of the team's stunning success at the Women's World Cup, Glavinic has used the side to inspire his players.
The results quickly became clear on Sunday. Canberra Croatia dismantled Tuggeranong United 9-0 in a one-sided affair. Such was the dominance, they led 7-0 at half-time.
"We have been getting together as a club to watch the Matildas," Glavinic said. "We obviously can't go to their level but we're using their energy and level of commitment during the World Cup to build our confidence, which has been lacking."
Canberra Croatia have held watch parties for the Matildas matches, but a number of players have chosen to experience the World Cup live.
Some flew up to Brisbane for Saturday's stunning quarter-final victory over France, others were in Sydney for England's clash with Colombia, taking in Australia's win on big screens outside the stadium.
The situation will be similar on Wednesday, a number of players skipping the watch party to attend the semi-final in person.
"What a fantastic game that was," Glavinic said. "It was nil-all but it showed how football connects you and gets you involved right up to the last minute. Everybody in Australia and world football is connecting with the Matildas."
Men's NPL: O'Connor 2 bt Monaro 1, Tuggeranong United 1 bt Canberra Olympic 0, Canberra Croatia 5 bt West Canberra 2.
Women's NPL: Canberra Croatia 9 bt Tuggeranong United 0, Gungahlin 5 bt Canberra United Academy 1, Canberra Olympic 2 bt ANU 0, Belconnen 7 bt West Canberra 0.
