The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Capital Football NPL: Matildas Women's World Cup heroics inspiring Canberra Croatia

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated August 13 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Croatia celebrate a goal during Sunday's 9-0 win over Tuggeranong. Picture by Gary Ramage
Canberra Croatia celebrate a goal during Sunday's 9-0 win over Tuggeranong. Picture by Gary Ramage

Canberra Croatia coach Zoran Glavinic could sense his team was down on confidence and needed some inspiration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.