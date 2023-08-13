The Canberra Times
Canberra forecast: rain and frost in store until the weekend

By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated August 14 2023 - 9:05am, first published 9:00am
It has been raining on and off all night and although it's a wet start to the week, at least there isn't that bite in the air forcing many to retreat indoors.

