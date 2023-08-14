ACT Policing is asking for community assistance after a group of four people allegedly ganged up and assaulted two men outside a city nightclub.
It is alleged the violence took place outside Cube nightclub between 3.30am and 4am on Saturday, July 8.
As a result, police said the two alleged victims suffered facial injuries.
The four people police are seeking to identify are described as:
Any witnesses to the July incident have been asked to contact police.
Anyone with information that could assist is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Please quote reference 7477627. Information can be provided anonymously.
