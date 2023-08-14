The Canberra Times
Canberra auctions: 137 Hawkesbury Crescent, Farrer sets a suburb record with $2.85 million sale

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated August 14 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
A fully renovated Farrer home broke the suburb record when it sold for $2.85 million at the weekend.

