A fully renovated Farrer home broke the suburb record when it sold for $2.85 million at the weekend.
The home at 137 Hawkesbury Crescent, Farrer features five bedrooms, manicured gardens and a wine cellar.
It last sold in 2018 for $1,195,000, CoreLogic records show.
Since then, the Woden Valley property has undergone a complete renovation, transforming it into a "pristine family residence" the real estate listing states.
It was once the British High Commissioner's residence, according to the sellers.
The home sits on almost 1500 square metres of land and includes immaculate gardens and an alfresco entertaining area with an outdoor kitchen. The backyard also features a fire pit, a spa and access to the reserve at the rear.
Inside, a modern kitchen flows onto the living and dining areas, while the five bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the house.
The lower level has been transformed with a wine cellar, established "in iso" as the wall decal states, and a rumpus room with an electric fireplace. There's also a gym off to one side and a triple garage to the other.
Three registered to bid on auction day, but bidding was between just two parties.
Selling agent Sophie Luton of Luton Properties said the sellers were relocating. They were sad to leave the home they had extensively renovated, but were happy it had sold to another young family, she said.
The home attracted strong interest from existing Farrer residents looking for "the next level up" on the sought-after Hawkesbury Crescent, Ms Luton said.
Canberra auctions returned a 68.5 per cent clearance rate for the week, preliminary reporting by CoreLogic shows. There were 69 scheduled auctions in the territory for the week to Sunday, August 13.
Also among the auction line-up was 9 Arunta Street, Narrabundah, which sold under the hammer for $1.29 million.
Another home fit for entertaining, the 736-squre-metre block features a custom-built timber bar with ample drinks storage.
The house includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a deck at the rear. The main bedroom features an en suite, large walk-in wardrobe and a study.
Selling agent James Scott of Verv Property said the home was one of the few remaining kit homes from the 1950s.
It was "beautifully renovated" with just the kitchen left to update, he said.
There were five registered bidders, who were all looking for their next opportunity to buy an established home and upgrade from smaller homes and apartments, Mr Scott said.
Bidding started at $1.2 million and moved up in $10,000 increments to reach the eventual sale price. About 60 neighbours watched on as the bidding unfolded.
Mr Scott said $1.29 million was the guide price, so both the buyers and sellers were "very happy" with the result.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
