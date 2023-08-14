Driving positive outcomes in people's lives

Expectations of older Australians are changing as they age, and traditional aged care models are evolving to meet their needs.
Traditionally it was thought that high-level, complex care had to be delivered in a residential care home.
The rise of home-based care enables people to live safely and well in their homes for longer.
Home care is a range of professional services for people who love their home and their community but need some support to stay there.
"It brings essential clinical, personal care and support services into the homes of older people," Wendy Mason, operations group manager, BaptistCare NSW and ACT, said.
"Home-based care has moved away from simply maintaining a person in their own home to supporting them to achieve identified personal well-being goals.
"It helps people maintain their independence, enables them to stay connected with their community and supports an improved quality of life."
Demand for home-based care in Australia is opening up new career opportunities in allied health, home modifications, technology assistance/coaching, dementia and palliative care.
The diversity of careers highlights the interdisciplinary nature of home-based care.
BaptistCare's team, for example, comprises a dedicated care manager and a team of care workers, registered nurses, allied health professionals including occupational therapists and physiotherapists, dementia and palliative care experts, and an experienced local management team.
"These roles provide rewarding opportunities to positively impact on people's lives while contributing to the healthcare system," Wendy said.
"Not only does it open up new careers, but it also allows for career progression within the home care sector."
Anyone passionate about working with older people can work in the aged care sector and think about a career in home care.
"You don't necessarily need to have qualifications or experience," Wendy said.
"Many home care providers offer employees the opportunity to learn on the job and gain a Certificate 3 or 4 in individual support."
BaptistCare offers traineeships in Certificate 3 individual support to eligible staff, for example.
"There is also a growing need for allied health assistants in home care, particularly in regional areas, to help overcome the lack of allied health resources," Wendy said.
"An allied health assistant can work with the older person in the home under the direction of the allied health professional."
"Care workers have the opportunity to upskill in dementia care and palliative care, and BaptistCare is always looking for great people who want to make a positive difference in people's lives."
Home-based care also incorporates preventative measures and early identification of health issues.
"Within BaptistCare, our registered nurses and allied health professionals work closely with our clients to monitor and address ongoing health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and falls prevention," Wendy said.
"Home care helps reduce hospital admissions rates, leading to cost savings for the health sector."
