Synergy: Pattern & Patina by Sandra McMahon and Christine Murphy is on at Canberra Potters Gallery in Watson from Thursday August 24 at 6pm to September 24. With the artists sharing an appreciation for a minimalist philosophy, this exhibition presents the ceramic pieces created by Murphy alongside the paintings by McMahon. It explores the relationship between three-dimensional forms and two-dimensional works on board. There will be an artist talk in which McMahon and Watson discuss the development of their practices, their inspirations, and their newly-opened exhibition at 6pm on Friday, August 25. Entry to the talk is by gold coin donation. For bookings and more information, see: canberrapotters.com.au.

