At 6pm on Wednesday August 23, a new exhibition by artist Megan Munro, titled Out of the Shadows, will open at ANCA Gallery in Dickson. It is an exhibition of digital drawings, crochet sculptures and video works. The works reflect Munro's life as a queer, disabled artist and sometime performer. Out of the Shadows will run until September 10. For more information, see: anca.net.au.
Synergy: Pattern & Patina by Sandra McMahon and Christine Murphy is on at Canberra Potters Gallery in Watson from Thursday August 24 at 6pm to September 24. With the artists sharing an appreciation for a minimalist philosophy, this exhibition presents the ceramic pieces created by Murphy alongside the paintings by McMahon. It explores the relationship between three-dimensional forms and two-dimensional works on board. There will be an artist talk in which McMahon and Watson discuss the development of their practices, their inspirations, and their newly-opened exhibition at 6pm on Friday, August 25. Entry to the talk is by gold coin donation. For bookings and more information, see: canberrapotters.com.au.
Lily's grandmother was a beauty queen back in Hong Kong and pushes Lily into entering the highly competitive Miss Peony beauty pageant. No matter how hard Lily tries to wriggle out of it, her grandma won't take no for an answer. The comedy is on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, at various times from August 23 to 26, and will be performed with characters switching between English, Cantonese and Mandarin (with surtitles). For more information, see: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Tim McGarry has adapted Colleen McCullough's novel to the stage. Central to the story is an unorthodox love that develops between Mary, a career-driven business executive in her mid-50s, and Tim, a handsome 25-year-old labourer with a mild intellectual disability. What begins as a chance meeting between them, soon develops into a life-changing relationship for both. Tim's protective family grapple with a deep suspicion of sexual coercion, a disability system that has failed them and the devastating loss of Tim's mother. Tim is on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on August 25 and 26 at 7.30pm and August 26 at 2pm. For more information, see: theq.net.au.
At Gandel Hall in the National Gallery of Australia on Friday, August 25 at 6.30pm will be this candlelight concert by Phoenix Collective featuring music by film composer Zimmer including selections from such movies as Inception, The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean and Gladiator. Doors open 30 minutes before the start time and late entry is not permitted. For ages eight and up, anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. See: feverup.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
