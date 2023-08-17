The Canberra Times
Capital Life from August 19, 2023: See Miss Peony, Tim and new art shows

By Ron Cerabona
August 17 2023 - 12:00pm
Megan Munro: Strawberries, 2023. Picture supplied
ANCA Gallery

At 6pm on Wednesday August 23, a new exhibition by artist Megan Munro, titled Out of the Shadows, will open at ANCA Gallery in Dickson. It is an exhibition of digital drawings, crochet sculptures and video works. The works reflect Munro's life as a queer, disabled artist and sometime performer. Out of the Shadows will run until September 10. For more information, see: anca.net.au.

