A $3000 hit to the back pocket or two weeks on the sidelines is the choice facing Jordan Rapana as the Canberra Raiders scramble to turn their season around.
Rapana will cop a $3000 fine with an early plea for dangerous contact charge after tripping Reimis Smith during an "embarrassing" 48-2 loss to the Melbourne Storm.
The Raiders flyer would be banned for two games if he fights the charge and loses.
Canberra centre Matt Timoko is also facing a fine for a careless high tackle on Young Tonumaipea in the 78th minute of the heavy loss.
Timoko will be fined $750 with an early plea, or $1000 if found guilty at the panel.
Canberra are locked in a fight to secure their finals spot - a remarkable turnaround considering a win over Melbourne would have landed them inside the top four.
The Raiders are just a game inside the top eight with their woeful points differential weighing them down following their fifth loss of the season by 22 points or more.
"It wasn't tough at all, it was just embarrassing. Absolutely embarrassed," Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said.
"I don't think I can say much more than that, to be honest; it was just a really, really embarrassing performance. We went away after 20 minutes.
"We weren't prepared to fight for the 80. They were fighting for top-four spots today and deliver up that crap. That's the embarrassing part about it."
Canberra finished the game with 11 men after Rapana was sin-binned for holding down Nelson Asofa-Solomona before Timoko joined his teammate for a high shot.
The Raiders' terrible points differential plummetted even lower to -120 and it could easily keep them out of the finals.
They play Canterbury next, before tough matches against Brisbane and Cronulla to close the season.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
