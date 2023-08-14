Jordan Rapana's back pocket has taken a hit but the Canberra flyer hopes it will be a small price to pay as the Raiders look to secure a ticket to the finals.
Rapana will cop a $3000 fine with an early plea for dangerous contact charge after tripping Reimis Smith during an "embarrassing" 48-2 loss to the Melbourne Storm.
The Canberra fullback has opted against fighting the charge at the judiciary, which would have resulted in a two-game ban had he lost.
Canberra centre Matt Timoko has also worn a $750 fine after he entered an early plea for a careless high tackle on Young Tonumaipea in the 78th minute of the heavy loss.
A win over Melbourne on the weekend would have landed Canberra a place in the top four, but now they are just a game inside the top eight with their woeful points differential plummeting to -120 - the fourth-worst in the competition.
They have a chance to turn things around against Canterbury at home on Sunday, desperate to bounce back from a forgettable outing in Melbourne.
"It wasn't tough at all, it was just embarrassing. Absolutely embarrassed," Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said.
"I don't think I can say much more than that, to be honest, it was just a really, really embarrassing performance. We went away after 20 minutes.
"We weren't prepared to fight for the 80. They were fighting for top four spots today and deliver up that crap. That's the embarrassing part about it."
If the chance to secure a home elimination final over the coming weeks isn't enough motivation for the Raiders, captain Jarrod Croker has announced he will retire at season's end.
Croker addressed his teammates last Friday and broke the news that his career - which has so far spanned 305 games - will come to an end.
But he emphasised the road doesn't end here as he and South Sydney-bound teammate Jack Wighton chase a premiership before ending their time with the Raiders.
"I did say to the boys about finishing off this year and how much we've got in front of us," Croker said.
"Jacko doesn't want it about him but the reality is it's going to be about Jacko as much as it is me. Jacko knows what he means to me, and to be able to go out with him, finish a couple of home games and the back end of the season, it made sense."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
