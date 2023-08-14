The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders winger Jordan Rapana hopes $3000 fine will be small price to pay in NRL finals bid

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated August 14 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Raiders winger Jordan Rapana, second from right, is in hot water. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Canberra Raiders winger Jordan Rapana, second from right, is in hot water. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Jordan Rapana's back pocket has taken a hit but the Canberra flyer hopes it will be a small price to pay as the Raiders look to secure a ticket to the finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.