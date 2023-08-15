This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Black and sleek, the Mustang seemed the only rental car choice for a drive from San Francisco up into the wilds of Humboldt County in northern California. We wanted to dive right into the experience and this muscular coupe was quintessentially American. It growled over the Golden Gate Bridge and onto Highway 101 as we headed north. And it remained as a defining memory of a trip taken a couple of months before Donald Trump became president.
Back then, an electric Mustang would have been unthinkable. So, too, the notion of the low-slung muscle car being reimagined as an SUV. But it's happened and Ford is trumpeting its Mustang Mach-E. It wears the same pony badge, and has a similar presence to its iconic petrol cousin, with its menacing face and characteristic tail lights. Ford is teasing the market with it, calling for registration of interest before it arrives on our shores some time between October and December.
We shouldn't be too surprised though. The US is galloping towards renewable energy - which includes EVs - at breakneck speed. The Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act has turbocharged the embrace of renewables, with tax incentives for electric vehicles and solar panel and wind turbine manufacturing.
School buses, delivery vans and postal service vehicles are rapidly shifting towards electricity. There's even a popular version of those gas guzzling pick-up trucks - the Ford F150 Lightning - which is powered electrically. It proved so popular customers had to join waiting lists to secure one. Electric vehicle sales are up by 48 per cent this year compared to 2022, making them the fastest-growing segment of the automobile industry. Amazon has ordered 100,000 Rivian electric vehicles. Even General Motors, America's automotive behemoth, has vowed to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2035.
This gear shift across the Pacific hasn't escaped the attention of the Labor Party faithful, who are gathering for three days in Brisbane this week for the national conference. It's expected formal motions will be put to the conference, pressuring the Albanese government to muscle up in its fight against climate change. The push will include calls to step up government support for clean energy industries. The fear is that the Biden administration subsidies will make the US much more attractive than Australia for clean energy investors and we could be left behind in the race to decarbonisation.
No doubt, there'll be a new sense of climate urgency as the Labor delegates gather.
The tragedy which befell Hawaii last week, the northern hemisphere heatwaves - Phoenix, Arizona recorded 31 days straight over 43 degrees, so hot even the cacti were dying - the slowdown in the Panama Canal due to a lack of water in the locks and apparent temperatures (what it feels like) of 70 degrees in the Persian Gulf ... there couldn't be clearer signals action on climate is long overdue.
Finally, a mea culpa from me and a grovelling apology. In yesterday's Echidna newsletter, I wrongly referred to Aunty Pat Anderson as Aunty Pat Henderson. It's an error for which I am deeply sorry.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Pauline Hanson has dumped Mark Latham as leader of One Nation's NSW branch after the party failed to pick up any extra seats at the state election. The federal senator and party matriarch wrote to members of the state executive calling for the group to be disbanded, effectively calling an end to Mr Latham's four-year stint at the helm.
- Homegrown startup Hysata is getting a cash injection to scale up pioneering hydrogen technology that could slash Australia's industrial carbon footprint. The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) on Monday announced $20.9 million for Hysata to develop and test a unit at a new manufacturing facility in steelmaking heartland at Port Kembla in NSW.
- Reforms to Australia's initial teacher education system need to go further to overcome cultural resistance to change within the university sector and boost the supply of teachers, a new report from a policy think tank suggests. The Teacher Education Expert Panel, headed by Professor Mark Scott, published its Strong Beginnings report last month, recommending all universities include core content on evidence-based practices by 2025.
THEY SAID IT: "The future is green energy, sustainability, renewable energy." - Arnold Schwarzenegger
YOU SAID IT: Childhood taunts are one thing, lifelong exclusion is quite another. Indigenous voices need to be heard ahead of the referendum.
"I grew up in the USA," writes Mark. "Etched in my memory is an event that helped me through the life I've lived. I wasn't nine years old yet. I was with a bunch of kids on our side of the street. Another bunch of kids were walking on the sidewalk on other side of the street. The kids on my side of the street started hollering 'n----r" at the kids on the other side of the street. They were clearly hurt by what was happening, and I, in turn, was upset by the hurt that was being inflicted on them. I didn't join in, and have never used that word to describe, denigrate or attack another person or group of people during the rest of my life. It taught me a lesson, clearly, given how I vividly remember it at the age of 81. It could have gone either way. Thank God for the way it went for me."
Elaine writes: "I remember discrimination in 1956. I was a very pale nine-year-old 'pom' and it wasn't just the kids at school but a teacher who regularly referred to the 'poms from the migrant hostel' in derogatory terms, giving permission for fellow students to deride our clothing and accents. I clearly remember the 'cringe' and fights because 'we' were 'taking their places'. Racism in Australia still runs riot, how so very sad."
"It is to my eternal shame that as a smart-mouthed white anglo kid in high school (government funded, working class), I was prone to hurling the odd racial slur towards the brown kids, thinking I was funny," writes Ian. "I quickly learned that the recipients weren't shrinking violets and didn't think it was funny. The short, sharp beating I got in response from one I accepted as my due, especially as he was much bigger than me. Another time, as soon as it left my mouth, I realised with horror that not only was it not funny, it was vile. His angry response left me no doubt what he thought, so that to this day, I wish I had had the fortitude and courage to apologise on the spot, rather than stand there dumbstruck and frozen, saying nothing while my friends placated him."
Michele writes: "As a female I have been discriminated against many times through my life; more so while I was a single mother for seven years. In primary school as an introvert, shy and unable to express myself, I was made fun off to a point of abusive. Before I became self-employed, I was constantly being harassed by males in the workplace (both verbal and physical). This only became obvious that it was inappropriate as I matured because I did not have the courage to speak up for myself. It was not until I completed my university education did I start to stand up for what I believed in. Hence the reason why I like to read your articles and feel that it is a good forum to have a voice, respectfully."
"Thank you, Echidna, for pointing out how far Australia has come since the 1950s," writes Arthur. "We have come from a country dominated by the White Australia Policy to a very successful multicultural society. All Australian citizens since 1967 including those of Aboriginal descent are recognised in the constitution and are equal before the law. Of course I want to hear more from Indigenous people about the Voice but I want a balanced debate from Indigenous people both for and against. It is so important that we get the correct decision in the upcoming referendum or the gains we have made since the1950s will be lost."
"Thank you John," writes Tony. "I was a f-----g pommy b-----d for the whole of my school life and early working life. I was 10 years old and had never experienced racism. I'm so sorry for your experience. Thank you for sharing your pain and hopefully moving us forward in the fight against racism."
David writes: " I arrived in Australia in 1972. My parents were both Australians living in Italy, mum as an artist and dad a journalist. I was 13, had been to school in England and had a bit of an accent. I was sent to board at an expensive private school in Sydney, one where an ex-PM also studied. It was initially horrendous. There were a few people of colour who were looked upon as exotic, a few like me, and the remainder were third-generation Australian or more. Bullying was rife, sport was important. Which was hard if you were a skinny guy with glasses. Rugby was out. Tennis was in but was derided. This is nothing compared to what First Nations people and many other migrants have faced, but my treatment cemented in me the importance of acceptance and understanding of others."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
