"I grew up in the USA," writes Mark. "Etched in my memory is an event that helped me through the life I've lived. I wasn't nine years old yet. I was with a bunch of kids on our side of the street. Another bunch of kids were walking on the sidewalk on other side of the street. The kids on my side of the street started hollering 'n----r" at the kids on the other side of the street. They were clearly hurt by what was happening, and I, in turn, was upset by the hurt that was being inflicted on them. I didn't join in, and have never used that word to describe, denigrate or attack another person or group of people during the rest of my life. It taught me a lesson, clearly, given how I vividly remember it at the age of 81. It could have gone either way. Thank God for the way it went for me."