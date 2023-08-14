The earnings of jobseekers helped into work by employment programs will be measured to help assess the effectiveness of job assistance initiatives.
Assistant Minister for Employment Andrew Leigh is due to say the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations is working with the Australian Taxation Office on ways to integrate earnings and employment services data to help assess the effectiveness of jobs programs.
"A decent life needs a decent income, and a decent level of income comes from decent earnings. Therefore, where possible, earnings should be included as an outcome measure in evaluating the employment services program," an excerpt from Dr Leigh's speech to the Data for Policy Summit in Canberra on Tuesday says.
The Canberra MP is championing the use of data, evidence and evaluation in guiding policy and the design of programs amid concerns the $7 billion employment services system is not achieving good outcomes for jobseekers.
A parliamentary inquiry into employment services, launched last year, has heard evidence that the privatised system is focused on filling vacancies and is failing to help jobseekers into positions that best match their skills, experience and needs.
Dr Leigh says current data simply capture whether or not a jobseeker has been recruited and for how long, without indicating the quality of their employment.
READ MORE:
Measures of job quality should include earnings as well as the security and stability of employment, opportunities for advancement and development, work-life balance and workplace dignity.
The "work-first" approach currently used needed to change, according to the assistant minister, and measuring jobseeker earnings will help achieve this.
"Using earnings as an outcome allows us to devote more attention and resources to the development of job seekers' human capital, which is the most important factor determining earnings," Dr Leigh's speech notes say.
"For these reasons, earnings data should be added to the data assets held by the department. This is about enhancing [its] capability to accurately measure job seekers' labour outcomes, and consequently to conduct more meaningful evaluation of the program's impacts."
Including tax data will be a "significant first step" in better determining the effectiveness of employment services, according to Dr Leigh.
His comments come as the latest update on wages is due to be published.
Markets expect the Australian Bureau of Statistics' wage price index to show incomes grew by a solid 0.9 per cent in the June quarter.
If achieved, the result would indicate the first quarterly gain in real wages in three years.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said real wage growth was important in helping families cope with rising living cost pressures.
"A big part of tackling cost-of-living challenges is to help ensure ordinary Australian workers can earn enough to provide for their loved ones and get ahead," Dr Chalmer said.
"We understand that securing real wages growth means getting inflation under control, which is why addressing the inflation challenge is the central focus of our government."
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.