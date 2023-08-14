The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Matildas vs England | Garema Place could see 2500 file in for Wednesday's semi-final

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
August 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You can almost touch the emotion. As the minutes tick down to 8pm on Wednesday night, the buzz in Canberra is turning to a roar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.