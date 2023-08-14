You can almost touch the emotion. As the minutes tick down to 8pm on Wednesday night, the buzz in Canberra is turning to a roar.
At the main venue, Saturday's World Cup quarter-final crowd of 1500 may be exceeded, even though the kick-off then was at 5pm and it was a weekend.
For the semi-final, there'll be pre-match entertainment and competitions - and then the big competition between the Matildas and the Lionesses.
The ACT government organiser Ross Triffitt is keeping an open mind on numbers.
On the one hand, the start time is later than on Saturday but, on the other, he says, "A semi-final is a more important match. We are not sure if we'll get a lot more people."
The Garema Place capacity is 2500, with only a few hundred chairs so his recommendation is to take your own chair.
He is happy with security because of the ease of getting in and out of the plaza. "If we do get too many people, we'll be encouraging them into local hospitality businesses," he said.
He praised the ACT police for the way they have dealt with the previous two World Cup sessions there.
There is no doubt that fans will be decked in gold and green - but maybe not everyone.
Matildas merchandise and unofficial scarves and jerseys in the national colours have all but sold out.
On Monday afternoon, the Jerseys Megastore in Fyshwick had two Matildas hoodies left. The scarves and the jerseys had sold like hot cakes.
"If they get to the final, those two will go as well," manager James Condon said.
Rebel Sport which has the Australian rights for the official Matilda's jerseys had sold out. "We've had lots of people coming in but we've got no stock to give them," one of the staff said.
If the side get to the finals, demand will surely soar further - but the supplies may not be able to cope. People in the trade said the suppliers were also out of stock.
The Bleachers Sports Bar in the Melbourne Building was booked out for Wednesday's clash within 24 hours of the victory over France on Saturday.
They've taken on four more staff there to cope with the anticipated crowd for England. It will be shown on 18 screens - every single one in the bar. "The Women's World Cup has been huge for us," one of the staff, Michael Brennan, said
The clubs around Canberra were also anticipating a big turnout on Wednesday.
The three Southern Cross Clubs were expecting a Saturday night crowd on a Wednesday night which is normally much quieter.
"All the screens in all our venues will show it. I'm expecting a really big night at all our venues," chief executive Ian Mackay said.
"Wednesday is not usually our big night but we are expecting the excitement of a big Saturday night but on a Wednesday."
He was not planning any special yellow and gold drinks. Some sort of yellow advocaat number had crossed his mind but he had pulled back.
"The Matildas will be shown there on the big screen," manager Michael Kirkham at the Hellenic Club in Woden said. Apart from the main screen in the Triton Lounge, TVs would be tuned to the Matildas throughout the club.
Saturday's victory was well celebrated there.
"It was awesome. The place was full. Everyone was wearing a shirt," Mr Kirkham said.
