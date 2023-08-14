A 15-year-old boy from Belconnen was arrested in relation to four car thefts earlier this month.
ACT police arrested the teen in his home about 9.30am on August 1.
It is alleged he was involved in stealing four different vehicles, a Holden Colorado and a Lexus CT200h from a house in Flynn, and a Volkswagen T-Cross and a Jaguar XE from a Melba home.
The alleged thefts took place in late July, according to police.
The boy was charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, and four counts of driving a stolen vehicle.
He is the 300th person to be arrested as part of a targeted police operation called "TORIC", to address increasing vehicle thefts, associated dangerous driving and other crimes in the ACT.
Since TORIC started in August 2022, ACT Policing have targeted repeat or recidivist offenders and upwards of 750 charges have been laid, mostly relating to vehicle theft and burglary.
Of the 300 arrested, 119 of the alleged offenders were on bail, 38 were subject to good behaviour orders, six were on intensive corrections orders, and 19 were on parole.
Police "shockingly" said a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman had been arrested four times each by operation TORIC officers.
Detective acting Inspector Elizabeth Swain, the officer in charge of the operation said TORIC officers had been involved in "some serious incidents" with offenders.
"Recently, we had a member struck by a car driven by a recidivist offender at ANU," she said.
"Like many of the offenders TORIC encounters, that driver was on bail at the time of the incident."
The detective also mentioned an incident where a person was hit by a vehicle trying to escape. The offender reversed so fast that their door ripped off and they fled the scene without a door.
"It is only through sheer luck that these members weren't seriously injured, or worse," she said.
"The majority of people arrested by Operation TORIC are recidivist offenders, who show a blatant disregard for laws, for safety, and for the community.
Acting Inspector Swain said recidivism was a serious and complex problem, with no single solution.
ACT Policing hosted a recidivism roundtable recently where senior leaders from across criminal justice and community services sectors discussed several tactics.
"A diverse range of tactics were discussed, including importance of diversionary programs, current gaps in addressing offender needs, and the use of forensic psychology to underpin individual case management," she said.
"ACT Policing continue to work collaboratively with other ACT agencies around recidivism on solutions that will have the greatest impact on these individuals."
Anyone who may have information regarding stolen motor vehicles or other offending is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.
