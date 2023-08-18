Ceberano will be performing in Canberra on November 18 and 19, 2023, at Tallagandra Winery. While the Saturday night show has sold out, there are still tickets available for Sunday. On November 20, she will also be joining me, for an ANU/The Canberra Times Meet the Author event at the ANU. We'll be talking about her beautiful, illustrated memoir, Unsung, featuring her inspirational song lyrics, stories, paintings and embroidery, and celebrating four decades of song writing and recording.