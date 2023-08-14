Virginia Haussegger's opinion piece (CT, August 14) on women's fight for recognition in 1975 was a trip down memory lane, albeit a shocking one.
At that time, I was the local branch president of a national women's organisation, Breastfeeding Australia, then known as the Nursing Mothers Association of Australia, because the word breast was not permitted in the phone book.
On returning from a national conference, I was interviewed by The Canberra Times about the conference and was a little surprised when asked my husband's name. The photo that accompanied the story identified me as Mrs Laurie Oakes.
Incensed by this, Laurie wrote a letter to the editor stating he was Laurie Oakes and not a nursing mother. Many people read and commented on his letter and not long after that, to its credit, The Canberra Times changed its policy and started identifying women by their given names.
We have come a long way from the time when the reporting of women's activities was largely confined to the social pages of the paper.
ACTCOSS chief executive Dr Devin Bowles was right to point out we must avoid entrenching inequality in the switch of our homes from gas to electrification.
As part of the community push behind electrification, through Electrify Canberra/Suburb Zero ACT, it has been very heartening to hear from the ACT government, private investors and our local communities that we want everyone to be included on the journey.
That means assisting the 50 per cent that would otherwise struggle to afford it and asking those that can to finance their transition. We're seeing examples across Australia where those with the means are grouping together to help their communities.
Energy efficiency improvements, looking at all forms of electric transportation and where the government is landlord - are all part of the equation. Communities helping to drive the electrification of Canberra means all our neighbours, our renters, our low-income families, are front of mind.
Although Labor has made progress in many areas of policy since gaining government, much of its refugee policy has not been implemented.
I am not surprised by this. There are not many votes in giving money and privilege to those who are not citizens of Australia. But I expected that Labor would be better than this and implement its 2021 election policies.
It is Labor policy that indefinite detention of refugees is not acceptable, but Labor has not changed the legislation which supports this policy.
Labor has identified that the Fast Track system of assessing refugee claims is flawed, but has not replaced it.
Labor committed to amending the Migration Act to reinsert references to meeting our obligations under the UN Refugee Convention, which the previous government removed. The changes have not been made.
Concerning the support of asylum seekers, the Labor government allocated $36.9 million in the 2022-23 budget, but has only paid around $15 million to the many services which are supporting refugees who do not have the right to work, study, have access to housing, income support and medical care.
Most of us do not know what it is like to be an asylum seeker and we do not know how they are being treated in our country.
If we did, I am sure that this topic would be top of the agenda at the ALP's national conference.
Re Steve Evans' article ("Enraged golfer takes a big swing", August 14) anyone with the will to continue nine-hole competition and membership at Federal could demonstrate solutions to the problem posed by the president Richard Bialkowski.
Federal is bucking the nine-hole trend which is supported by the district golf association and all other Canberra golf clubs.
John Coochey (Letters, August 14) mentioned the Beowulf trial in the context of the Sofronoff report.
For the benefit of readers who like me have limited memories, three people were imprisoned while awaiting trial for the murder of Katherine Panin. Their ability to mount a case for bail was limited by the freezing of their assets.
The Beowulf trial was reviewed in an article published on May 7, 2019: Should the Beowulfs ever have been tried for murder? The case was based on circumstantial evidence.
After interviewing "the territory's director Shane Drumgold" Alexandra Back explained the Crown chose "to run a joint commission case of murder (as opposed to pinning it on one member and charging the others as accessories)".
That meant that "if the jury considered one of the accused was guilty and that the others helped" the jury "would ... still have to find all three not guilty".
She summarised the case as "three people spent a year in jail to face a two-month trial on murder charges it took a jury only a few hours to acquit them of".
Curious, indeed.
Well done, Matildas, especially the goalkeeper who won the game after two hours of going around in circles produced no scores. The only exciting bit for this AFL fan was the shootout.
Constantly going round and round in the middle was no match for the excitement of the surging, rugby multi-player line culminating in a dive over the tryline, or better still, the Aussie rules chain of kicks and hand passes starting in the backline and ending with a "hanger" inside the 50m line and a shot for goal.
Interestingly, fans of these two games, having eased their tensions during the excitement of the game, very rarely fight one another after the game, whereas such fighting is common with soccer.
How soccer ever became the world game is a mystery to me, but this may partly explain why so many international tensions build up and fester with no resolution while they all go around in circles until the political equivalent of the shootout emerges, either by consent or by some unplanned trigger.
Yes, as Dr Bayly wrote (Letters, August 2), we are damned fools. While agreeing with most of what he says, I take issue with his last paragraph, wherein he refers to "the merciless fools whose 30 to 40 years of [climate] inaction have placed the lives of our grandchildren in jeopardy" as if this is some small group of "them".
Yes, those who have been in political and economic positions of authority and control in recent decades may bear a particular guilt for our worsening climate and other existential crises, but they are not alone.
All those in Bayly's generation and those of voting and purchasing ages are almost equally responsible.
We continue to allow these crises to worsen. Claimed ignorance of such things by anyone living in a rich country is certainly no excuse, merely wilful blindness.
Claimed personal incapacity to effect meaningful change is evasion.
What can we do? Many authors, especially including our own Julian Cribb AO, have provided clear information on priority issues and how we individually and collectively might address them. There is no excuse for inaction.
Our grandchildren and those who might come after them will not forgive any of us for the world we leave them. They will condemn all of us as having been able to change things, but didn't.
I can't understand public housing. First, I heard that the territory government had sold off public housing and diverted a lot of the funds to the tram. This led me to believe that it was a state/territory issue.
Now I see the federal government threatening us with a double dissolution over the issue, which leads me to believe that it is a federal matter. Is this a case of too many cooks?
Analysts say the presidential race, if between Trump and Biden, is level pegging. Has it not occurred to anyone part of Trump's electoral appeal is he is opposed to the war in Ukraine and has promised to end it quickly?
On the other hand, President Biden's mantra on the war is US support for it "for as long as it takes" Ukraine to defeat Russia.
Clearly the war is intractable. Without a diplomatic resolution two options now stand out: either it conflates into a global conflict or it continues for years or even decades; the latter being more likely. That is what happened in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Given as many as 50 per cent of Americans may oppose the Democrats' stand on the war and America's involvement in it they may well vote Republican regardless of the charges against Trump.
Once we had 14- and 15-year-olds lying about their ages so they could go and fight on the Western Front. Now we have uni students turning up with a service dog to help them get through a lecture. Devolution? Or are we evolving, but not for the better?
The Australian Rugby Union team needs a new name. Wallabies are a cute little animal that children love to have their photo taken with. Not very intimidating. The Australian Dingoes would be much more intimidating and could bite the opposition on the backside when least expected.
It is no surprise that the chief architect of Canberra's annual kangaroo slaughter has no problem with the callous butchery of horses from the air. The aerial cull undertaken in 2000 in the Guy Fawkes River National Park was a disaster. It's why NSW banned aerial culling.
The City Hill problem does have a solution. There is a very large roundabout in Paris which has a tourist attraction in its centre. L'Arc de Triomphe seems to have little problem in being visited. Perhaps a trip to Paris for someone to see how it is done?
I could not agree more with John Landos's (Letters, August 14) assessment of Tony Abbott. But the prime ministership of one of his successors, Scott Morrison, has inadvertently given Mr Abbott's reign an undeserved veneer of credibility.
Felix McNeil condemns the early passing of the Sofronoff report to a "right wing journalist" (Letters, August 14) but ignores the fact it was also passed to the ABC. Surely he is not including the ABC as a right wing organisation?
Given cost-of-living pressures there's an easy solution to the feral "wascally wabbits" running around Canberra. Why not set up a few humane traps to supply local food banks with some juicy delicacies?
I trust the Chief Minister will make the NCA's excellent publication The Griffin Legacy a reference, but not necessarily a prescriptive document, for the proposed design competition for City Hill.
If we all originally came out of Africa, why don't we all look like Africans?
I wholeheartedly support the Matildas but do not support a public holiday for the day they win the cup. That is unless Albo declares another public holiday for the day he became our Prime Minister as well.
Mon Dieu ... will Mr Macron recall Monsieur Thebault again? First it was Scotty from marketing; now it's the Matildas.
