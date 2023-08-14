The Canberra Times
Times Past: August 15, 1968

August 15 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of the paper on this day in 1968.
On this day in 1968, The Canberra Times had a very special report on the impending opening of an important Canberra and national institution, the National Library of Australia.

