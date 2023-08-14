Times Past: August 15, 1968

Successive Federal Parliaments and National Librarians had built up the library to fulfil certain functions. Sixty years prior, the Joint Library Committee established by the first prime minister, Sir Edmund Barton, set itself the task: "The library committee is keeping before it the ideal of building up, for the time when Parliament shall be established in the federal capital, a great public library on the lines of the world-famed Library of Congress at Washington; such a library indeed as shall be worthy of the Australian nation; the home of literature, not of a state or of a period, but of the world, and of all time."

