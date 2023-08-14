Times Past: August 15, 1968

On this day in 1968, The Canberra Times had a very special report on the impending opening of an important Canberra and national institution, the National Library of Australia.
The front page featured the artist's impression on how the National Library would look once it was completed. The short story that accompanied it stated the official opening would be at 2.30pm by prime minister John Gorton that day with 900 guests invited to attend. General public open days were to be held on the following weekend where they could wander and look at the reading rooms, book stack areas normally reserved for scholars and the exhibition area.
The leader of the British Conservative Party, Sir Edward Heath, made two generous gifts which was his personal rare collection of 1803 works of Edmund Burke and the other he presented on behalf of Norman St John-Stevas, the first four of eight volumes of collected works of Walter Baghot, a 19th century historian. Mr Justice Crisp accepted the gifts on behalf of the National Library Council.
Further into the paper of the day there were two full pages of information and back story of how the National Library came to be. It was referred to as a storehouse of knowledge and was described similar to a bank. An apt description as a place of stored knowledge not just for Australia but around the world as well.
Successive Federal Parliaments and National Librarians had built up the library to fulfil certain functions. Sixty years prior, the Joint Library Committee established by the first prime minister, Sir Edmund Barton, set itself the task: "The library committee is keeping before it the ideal of building up, for the time when Parliament shall be established in the federal capital, a great public library on the lines of the world-famed Library of Congress at Washington; such a library indeed as shall be worthy of the Australian nation; the home of literature, not of a state or of a period, but of the world, and of all time."
A bold statement but one that the National Library has strived to achieve 55 years later in 2023.
