Reggie (voiced by Will Ferrell), a border terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte). He falls in with a Boston terrier named Bug (Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom. Reggie, Bug and Bug's fellow canines Maggie (Isla Fisher) and Hunter (Randall Park), hatch a plan and embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home - and make Doug pay by biting off the appendage he loves the most. With the content advice saying there's strong crude humour, sex, coarse language and drug use, this is not for children.