Mike (Jay Baruchel) and his friend Doug (Matt Johnson), inventors of the BlackBerry, joined forced with cut-throat businessman Jim Balsillie (Glenn Howerton) - to sell a mobile phone that changed the way the world worked, played and communicated. But just as BlackBerry was rising to new peaks, it also started losing its way through the fog of Smartphone wars, management indecision and outside distractions.
A group of young environmental activists, frustrated that their non-violent climate change protests aren't producing results, embark on a mission to sabotage an oil pipeline in Texas. This was inspired by the non-fiction book by Andreas Malm.
Over the course of one night, dominatrix Rebecca (Margaret Qualley) and her long-time wealthy client Hal (Christopher Abbott) engage in a high-stakes roleplaying game for power and control when he, having inherited his father's hotel chain, wants to end their secret relationship. It's described as a dark comedy.
Reggie (voiced by Will Ferrell), a border terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte). He falls in with a Boston terrier named Bug (Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom. Reggie, Bug and Bug's fellow canines Maggie (Isla Fisher) and Hunter (Randall Park), hatch a plan and embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home - and make Doug pay by biting off the appendage he loves the most. With the content advice saying there's strong crude humour, sex, coarse language and drug use, this is not for children.
Writer/director Hlynur Palmason's follow-up to A White, White Day tells the story of Lucas (Elliot Crosset Hove), a Danish priest who makes a pilgrimage across a largely unexplored part of Iceland in the late 1800s to build a church and photograph its people. With the help of a translator and guide he travels across the spectacular and dangerous terrain, littered with glaciers and rivers. But the deeper he goes into the unforgiving landscape, the more he strays from his purpose, the mission and morality.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
