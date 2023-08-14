Police are looking for two men who drove a stolen car around north Canberra during a payWave crime spree.
Officers are investigating the series of incidents that allegedly occurred in the early hours of Sunday, August 13.
It is alleged the men entered a house in Fraser about 1am and stole bank cards and a vehicle. The cards were then allegedly used throughout Gungahlin and Belconnen.
Police said the same men are believed to have attended another house in Fraser about 4am that same morning. They allegedly knocked on the front door to lure the occupant outside. The door was not answered and the men allegedly left in the stolen vehicle.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The men allegedly also committed other offences in Fraser, Flynn and Charnwood around the same time.
Anyone in the area of Charnwood, Flynn and Fraser who has experienced minor thefts, seen suspicious activity over the weekend or who may have information regarding the incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Please quote reference 7509009.
Information can be provided anonymously.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.