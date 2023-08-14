It's not often that a film is inspired by the location but in the case of the upcoming project, Animal, that was definitely the case.
The short film, written, produced and directed by Jessica Beange, is set to film on a private property in the ACT in the next couple of months, but its life started when the filmmaker was scouting for locations for another project.
"We went camping out there and doing test shots and I started writing this story about a woman," she says.
"It's slightly futuristic, so it speaks to a few things happening right now with artificial intelligence and genetic engineering and humanoids and that kind of thing, and it's sitting in a time where that's starting to become a reality.
"It explores what it means to be human."
Animal follows Suzette (played by Isabelle Faure) whose life has just fallen apart. She has left her apartment and her husband (Michael Sparks) and just gets in her car and drives into the bush. It's there that she discovers the Woman (Karen Vickery) who starts to appear and disappear, leaving Suzette wondering if she is real or not.
And at the heart of this film - the element that almost is its a character in its own right - is the location.
"There's all sorts of things about this location like the time of year we're shooting is going to be very misty - that's why we're shooting September/October. We've been identifying locations on the property that are extremely misty because there's a theme of disappearing into the mist," Beange says.
"There's also deer on the property and there's white deer, and we were camping at Christmas time ... and there was a little fawn that was there and we didn't want to disturb it. We got a very quick shot as we walked past and then tip-toed away so mum didn't get upset, but the deer wander through the property and we hope to capture some of them as well.
"There are the cockatoos, the wildlife, the mountains, but it's its own little weather zone in this area as well so we get the most amazing clouds and skies. And the hut itself is just amazing. It was built by the owners. He built it with his bare hands and it's got a beautiful story to it as well."
Animal is a small production. As well as the three actors and Beange, only two other people are working on the film - the director of photography and co-producer Joachim 'Jogi' Ellenrieder and Tim Duck of Versed Productions, helping out with sound.
But it's a small production that is also looking for funding. Animal is currently listed on the Australian Cultural Fund website, looking for crowd support.
"We're asking the community to get behind us. Making films is expensive and we have to raise it as independently as we can," Beange says.
"It can make all the difference at this stage, and we hope to raise the funds, I was inspired by other people who've done the same thing and I've seen their films that were made and completely raised by the Australian Cultural Fund platform.
"It's a great resource and initiative that's acting as a conduit with the deductible gift recipient status between people who support the arts and the artists."
To go donate, go to australianculturalfund.org.au.
