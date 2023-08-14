The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Stadium, Manuka Oval emerge as Matildas World Cup live site options

Chris Dutton
Cameron Mee
By Chris Dutton, and Cameron Mee
Updated August 15 2023 - 9:22am, first published August 14 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hundreds of fans are expected to watch the Matildas' semi-final at Garema Place. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Hundreds of fans are expected to watch the Matildas' semi-final at Garema Place. Picture by Keegan Carroll

We might be late to the party, but the ACT government is drawing up plans to capitalise on Matildas fever if the team can secure a place in the Women's World Cup final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.