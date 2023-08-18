As we've seen explored extensively in The Crown, if you're a royal, your life isn't your own, it belongs to the people. As such, you're always putting on a performance, fulfilling the role of prince, rather than just being a person with feelings, thoughts, hopes and dreams. Galitzine, who has impressed in his previous endeavours and made Purple Hearts - which should have been way more terrible than it was - worth the watch, is once again great and he gives Henry such a repressed edge that when he finally loosens up it's just beautiful to watch. He also gets the fabulous line "I'm as gay as a maypole".