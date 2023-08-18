Red, White and Royal Blue
118 minutes, Prime Video
Four stars
Love who you want, it's good foreign policy.
When that's the tagline of your movie, you know it's going to be juicy.
Red, White and Royal Blue is Prime Video's new queer rom-com, based on the popular book of the same name from author Casey McQuiston.
Its concept is delicious - the son of the American president and the Prince of England have a secret romance.
Much like the pure sunshine that is Netflix's Schitt's Creek, Red, White and Royal Blue is an LGBTQIA+ safe space. This is not one of those films where outside influences spew hatred at our main men for being who they are. The only trepidation that comes with this relationship is internal. It is a breath of fresh air and a real joy to simply go along with this wild, romantic ride and not have to worry about the impending homophobia.
Things kick off at a royal wedding, where the First Son Alex Claremont-Diaz is attending as America's representative, in place of his mum, the president. He's dreading having to make nice with the younger prince, Henry (the one who's not getting married), after several less-than-pleasant encounters at events in the past.
Alex is social, charismatic, classically handsome - he's exactly the kind of American man you'd expect could win over anyone at a party. Henry, meanwhile, is classically reserved, with perfect British manners, but far from gregarious.
Taylor Zakhar Perez (The Kissing Booth 2, Minx) is perfect as Alex, and has a natural chemistry with Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts, The Craft) as Henry - though he's styled after the real Prince William more than Prince Harry, especially the hair.
The big scene which kicks off the whole plot of this film is possibly the weakest thing about it, and plays out like fan fiction. After imbibing a few bevvies at the wedding party, Alex gets a little clumsy, and gets some of the £75,000 wedding cake on his hand. Said hand claps Henry on the shoulder, and now he's got the prince into a right mess. In the attempt to rectify things, the pair tumble into the cake table, and the whole white monstrosity crashes down on them, covering them in cake.
This, of course, creates a huge news scandal, and the media teams for both presidential and royal families concoct a public relations tour to show that not only are Alex and Henry not adversaries, they're actually the best of buds.
The more time they spend with one another, the more they grow to realise that, actually, they are into each other. Cue steamy make-outs at state dinners and clandestine meet-ups.
The biggest pressure on their relationship, apart from both being public figures, is the strong pull of duty that Henry feels being part of the royal family.
As we've seen explored extensively in The Crown, if you're a royal, your life isn't your own, it belongs to the people. As such, you're always putting on a performance, fulfilling the role of prince, rather than just being a person with feelings, thoughts, hopes and dreams. Galitzine, who has impressed in his previous endeavours and made Purple Hearts - which should have been way more terrible than it was - worth the watch, is once again great and he gives Henry such a repressed edge that when he finally loosens up it's just beautiful to watch. He also gets the fabulous line "I'm as gay as a maypole".
Sarah Shahi (Black Adam) also shines in the supporting role as the president's (perhaps?) chief of staff - her actual title isn't super clear, but it is her job to wrangle Alex's exploits into good press. She's a lot of fun and the scene where she discovers Alex and Henry together is one of the film's highlights.
Uma Thurman is the president, and while she delivers a fine performance and her character is written well, her aggressively Southern accent is distracting.
The final casting treat comes in the form of the King of England - but best not to spoil that here.
Red, White and Royal Blue is a strong debut feature for director Matthew Lopez, who has previously worked as a writer on The Newsroom.
