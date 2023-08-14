One of two men who stole a car from a Canberra backyard produced a knife and held it in the direction of the resident, police say.
They have issued face-fit images of the two men they believe are responsible for the incident, which happened in Florey in June.
Police said the men started stealing a red Volkswagen Golf from the back yard about 12.30pm on Tuesday, June 6.
"An occupant of the home attempted to intervene in the vehicle theft before one of the men allegedly produced a knife and held it in their direction. The men fled the scene in the red Volkswagen," police said in a statement.
"The vehicle was sighted by police on John Gorton Drive, Coombs soon after. The driver failed to stop for police when directed and a short pursuit occurred before it was terminated due to public safety concerns."
Police ask anyone who can identify the two men to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote 7450369.
