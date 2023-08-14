The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Matildas fervour shows women's soccer has come of age in Australia

By The Canberra Times
August 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Matilda's remarkable achievement in qualifying for the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup by defeating France in a nail biting penalty shoot out on Saturday night is part of a much bigger story.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.