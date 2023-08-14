The Matilda's remarkable achievement in qualifying for the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup by defeating France in a nail biting penalty shoot out on Saturday night is part of a much bigger story.
Decades from now 2023 will be remembered as the year that women's football came of age on both the national and world stage.
This tournament has attracted both some of the largest crowds and the biggest viewing audiences the sport has ever seen. It is being followed avidly by millions of people in Australia and billions more around the world.
While the seating capacity at Lang Park meant just under 50,000 people were able to watch in person, the match smashed all Australian viewing audience records for a women's sporting event.
According to Seven more than 4.17 million people watched or streamed the coverage. That was well up on the previous record, set by the Matilda's match against Denmark, of 3.6 million.
These numbers don't include the likely hundreds of thousands who watched the game play out on big screens in special venues or at pubs and clubs.
And, in addition to being the most watched sporting event of the year, Saturday's match attracted more viewers than any AFL or NRL grand final or State of Origin clash.
Women's sport is no longer the poor cousin of the male codes. The Australian Women's World Cup has converted this country into a nation of soccer lovers who know women have just as much skill, passion and determination as their more hirsute counterparts.
The matches have been notable for incredibly high levels of sportsmanship and an absence of unruly spectator behaviour that sometimes brings the men's game into disrepute.
The Matildas, and indeed all of the players who are competing in this tournament, have given the "world game" a major boost. Their efforts are not just an inspiration to girls and young women to play. There is no doubt that after this up close and personal exposure to the beautiful game a whole new generation of boys and youths will also be bitten by the soccer bug.
It is unfortunate, with the benefit of hindsight, that the ACT government did not recognise the unique opportunity to promote Canberra globally that stumping up the funds to host a match, or even just a foreign team, would have delivered.
That's one tram it's definitely too late to catch.
Women's soccer, and indeed women's sport in general, has come a long way since 1999 when, on the eve of the Sydney Olympics, many then members of the Matildas posed for a controversial nude calendar shoot to raise the team's profile and to source much needed funds.
It's also worth remembering that up until 1995 the women's soccer team did not even have a brand of their own; they were rather derisorily known as "the female Socceroos".
Today the boot is very much on other foot with Australians much more likely to know the names of the female squad than their male counterparts.
READ MORE:
Arguably one of the biggest revolutions in the evolution of Australian women's soccer is that while previous generations of Matildas were full-time athletes they were not professionals and had to work to support themselves.
That is no longer the case with the Matildas and the Socceroos now sharing equally in a defined percentage of the ticket and broadcast rights revenue from their combined games.
One of the supreme ironies of this policy - a world first - is that it will likely result in a windfall for male players as a result of the success of the Women's World Cup.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.