This 1986 Australian comedy (PG, 85 minutes) stars Colin Friels as the title character, ashy, reclusive and brilliant inventor who loses his job and then takes in two tenants, Judith (Lindy Davies) and Frank (John Hargreaves), to help pay the rent. After Malcolm discovers that his roommates are professional thieves, he helps them plan and execute an elaborate bank heist. Husband and wife David Parker and Nadia Tass co-produced the film, with Tass directing and Parker writing, designing many of the gadgets and doing the cinematography. Malcolm won eight Australian Film Institute Awards including best film, best direction, best original screenplay and best actor. It's screening at Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1pm. See: nfsa.gov.au
How much of a Swiftie are you? Find out on Friday, August 18 at 7pm at The Common Canberra, 210 Northbourne Avenue, Canberra. There will be an hour of Taylor Swift trivia, with Taylor Swift themed cocktails that will make you want to Stay Stay Stay. There will be prizes on offer that will make winning Better Than Revenge. Just remember to Breathe, be Fearless and make some serious Sparks Fly. For more information and tickets see: thecommoncanberra.com.au
It's the end of school and Gwen is throwing a party. After an emotional year, her friends are keen to spend the night drinking, playing games, and arguing about literally everything. But when a party game spirals out of control, long-held tensions start to strain and snap. Are the teenagers messing with each other or is something more sinister happening? Winner of the 2021 Emerging Playwright Commission, Joanna Richards' philosophical thriller is being presented by Canberra Youth Theatre. This production contains flashing lights, adult themes and scenes that may be disturbing to some viewers. It's on at the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, at various times until Sunday, August 20, 2023. See: canberrayouththeatre.com.au
Dance Delights presents this evening of dances from across the 17th and 18th centuries. All dances will be taught on the night and no dance experience or partner are necessary. There will be a break for a potluck supper. Please bring a dish to share. Costumes are welcome but are not required. Tickets are $15. It's on at All Saints Anglican Church, 9-15 Cowper Street, Ainslie on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 6.30 to 10.30pm. See: events.humanitix.com
Smith's Alternative is hosting Super Rats, who play folk music from the rough neighbourhoods of Bucharest. At the heart of the band is a strange and wonderful instrument, the cimbalom. Its sound can perhaps be imagined as honkytonk piano meets xylophone on the shores of the Black Sea. With the addition of pumping accordion, soaring violin, and propulsive double bass, this award-winning group creates a mesmerizing and authentic feast for the ears. It's on Friday, August 18, 2023 at 6.30pm. $20/$25. See: smithsalternative.com
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.