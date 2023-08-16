The Canberra Times
Weekender August 18 to 20, 2023: A trivia night, a ball and a strange and wonderful instrument

By Ron Cerabona
August 17 2023 - 5:30am
Colin Friels plays the title role in Malcolm (1986). Picture supplied

1 Malcolm

This 1986 Australian comedy (PG, 85 minutes) stars Colin Friels as the title character, ashy, reclusive and brilliant inventor who loses his job and then takes in two tenants, Judith (Lindy Davies) and Frank (John Hargreaves), to help pay the rent. After Malcolm discovers that his roommates are professional thieves, he helps them plan and execute an elaborate bank heist. Husband and wife David Parker and Nadia Tass co-produced the film, with Tass directing and Parker writing, designing many of the gadgets and doing the cinematography. Malcolm won eight Australian Film Institute Awards including best film, best direction, best original screenplay and best actor. It's screening at Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1pm. See: nfsa.gov.au

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

