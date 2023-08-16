It's the end of school and Gwen is throwing a party. After an emotional year, her friends are keen to spend the night drinking, playing games, and arguing about literally everything. But when a party game spirals out of control, long-held tensions start to strain and snap. Are the teenagers messing with each other or is something more sinister happening? Winner of the 2021 Emerging Playwright Commission, Joanna Richards' philosophical thriller is being presented by Canberra Youth Theatre. This production contains flashing lights, adult themes and scenes that may be disturbing to some viewers. It's on at the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, at various times until Sunday, August 20, 2023. See: canberrayouththeatre.com.au