Take dad for a brisk walk around the National Arboretum before heading up to Ginger for a delicious brunch or lunch. Enjoy a beers and burger pop-up on the south deck where you're welcome to take the food down onto the grass or head inside for something a little more special. The brunch menu is $35pp, with a choice of four delicious offerings. We're ordering the "Big Daddy", scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, chipolatas, homemade baked beans, roasted tomato and mushrooms. Includes a coffee or a juice. Kids brunch is $15pp under 12. They'll order the waffle with ice cream for sure. The three-course lunch is $78pp, with three selections in each course. My dad's ordering the medium rare beef fillet with shitake miso rice ball, garlic soy jus, and ginger greens. Kids lunch $25 for two courses. From 8.30-11am for brunch, noon till 2.30pm for lunch. Pop-up from 11am till 2pm. Cafe open 8.30am til 4pm.