What dad doesn't love socks and undies? But perhaps he'd like a nice meal a little bit more. Here's a few events happening around down on September 3. Book him a seat. Tell him you love him.
The team in Belconnen must really love their dads, they're celebrating with a Father's Week from August 28 until September 3. Not just one day. Is dad a fisherman or a farmer? The Farmer's Grill consists of barbecue pork ribs, sirloin steak, a thick lamb sausage, pork cutlet, onion ring, chips and salad with a smoky barbecue sauce. The Fisherman's Grill is the grilled fish of the day, three crumbed prawn cutlets, three calamari rings, two half shell scallops with garlic butter, chips and salad, tartare sauce and lemon. Not bad for $48 each.
Is dad a regular burger and beer kind of guy? Well the Hotel Kurrajong is the place to be. It's an all-you-can-eat burger buffet lunch, where you can make your own from the chef's live station, offering wagyu beef, peri-peri chicken, Moroccan lamb, double smoked bacon, fries and all the trimmings required to design your burger masterpiece. Top it all off with a sweet petit-four station, a welcome cocktail on arrival and free-flowing beer for dad. Where do we book? $89 per adult, $45 per child (10 years and under), includes kids menu and activity pack. From noon till 2pm.
It's a bit fancier at First Edition, where the carvery menu includes mouth-watering entrees, sumptuous mains, refreshing salads, and divine desserts. A welcome drink on arrival, entrees include a rich and earthy truffle suppli, perfectly paired with tangy tomato chutney and basil; for mains there's the choice of an authentic Italian porchetta, with garden herbs and spices, or a truffle, feta and spinach lasagne and more. Add in duck fat roast potatoes with rosemary salt, a selection of salads and petit-fours for dessert and you'll have to roll him home. First Edition, at the Novotel on Northbourne. Three-course buffet lunch, $79pp, kids $39pp.
Take dad for a brisk walk around the National Arboretum before heading up to Ginger for a delicious brunch or lunch. Enjoy a beers and burger pop-up on the south deck where you're welcome to take the food down onto the grass or head inside for something a little more special. The brunch menu is $35pp, with a choice of four delicious offerings. We're ordering the "Big Daddy", scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, chipolatas, homemade baked beans, roasted tomato and mushrooms. Includes a coffee or a juice. Kids brunch is $15pp under 12. They'll order the waffle with ice cream for sure. The three-course lunch is $78pp, with three selections in each course. My dad's ordering the medium rare beef fillet with shitake miso rice ball, garlic soy jus, and ginger greens. Kids lunch $25 for two courses. From 8.30-11am for brunch, noon till 2.30pm for lunch. Pop-up from 11am till 2pm. Cafe open 8.30am til 4pm.
Executive chef Michael Box has curated a bold brunch menu in self-service style, to please everyone's taste buds. Kickstart the celebration with a glass of sparkling on arrival or a refreshing beer, as you begin with sunny-side-up eggs and carved maple-glazed bacon loin, with artisanal sausages. Next up there'll be slow-roasted prime rib MB4+ with a luscious red wine jus, accompanied by a medley of fresh sides including roasted pumpkin, grilled zucchini, dukkha and mint salad. The sweet finale is an array of handmade truffles and tiramisu pots oozing in decadence. They don't even care if you go back for seconds or thirds, it's encouraged. There'll be games for the kids outside on the deck too. $80pp, $45 for kids 4-12, under 3s are free. From 11am until 1.30pm.
Dad have a sweet tooth? Head to the Hyatt for a Gentleman's High Tea, featuring the traditional high tea stand as well as a chef's live station for guests to create their own sliders, crepes and churros. Also includes Bentspoke beer for dad. $89pp, tea, coffee and non-alcoholic beverages included. Children under six are complimentary but must be accompanied by an adult.
The Promenade Cafe will be adapting its traditional hotel buffet into a spectacular feast for friends and family to enjoy. Featuring a Father's Day roast, barbecue-style live carvery, signature hot dishes and fresh seafood. The dessert station has been extended to include a chocolate fountain and ice cream station. $115pp. Same deal with the kids.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
