Road closures on Edinburgh Avenue adjacent to Marcus Clarke Street have been lifted after emergency services resolved a hazard in a building nearby.
A residential building, Metropolitan Apartments in London Circuit, was evacuated about 7.30am on Tuesday morning after reports of a structure fire.
An ESA spokesperson said there was no fire to put out but that an electrical distribution board in the building had been flooded with water.
Firefighters cleared the hazard to avoid an electrical fire. Roads were opened about 9.30am and traffic is flowing as usual.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.