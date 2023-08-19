The Canberra Times
Review: Godland a slow, meditative film from Icelandic screenwriter-director Hlynur Palmason's

By Cris Kennedy
August 20 2023 - 5:00am
Elliott Crosset Hove in Godland. Picture Palace Films
Godland

M, 143 minutes

4 stars

When cinemas tentatively reopened after what would be just the first of the COVID lockdowns, in July of 2020, the first film I reviewed in a cinema was A White, White Day from Icelandic screenwriter-director Hlynur Palmason.

