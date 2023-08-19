When cinemas tentatively reopened after what would be just the first of the COVID lockdowns, in July of 2020, the first film I reviewed in a cinema was A White, White Day from Icelandic screenwriter-director Hlynur Palmason.
It was slow and meditative, which was probably much needed after being stuck at home for four months, my brain deplasticised from staring at my phone while simultaneously watching YouTube on the big home screen.
Godland is Palmason's new film, and with it he doubles down on that slow and meditative vibe.
It has an interesting premise, with Palmason developing a narrative that imagines the origins of the first photographic images taken in Iceland, a series of silver-emulsion glass plate images dated in the late 1800s, taken by a Danish priest.
A Lutheran priest used to a comfortable life in Denmark, Lucas (Elliott Crosset Hove) is tasked with travelling to remote Iceland to establish a parish for the Danish colonisers living there, and to build a church for them.
Rather than take a more direct route, Lucas is determined to see the heart of the country and meet its inhabitants, to better understand the place and its people before he commences his true work.
And so he commissions a team to get him there, led by the surly Icelandic adventurer Ragnar (Ingvar Sigurosson), and accompanied by Carl (Jacob Hauberg Lohmann) and a Danish interpreter (Hilmar Gudjonsson).
As tragedy befalls the adventuring party, Lucas becomes slowly disillusioned, possibly not up to the task that God has laid out for him, withdrawing into himself, and resentful of the very people who save his life and ferry him to safety.
In the Danish settlement and with the construction of the church under way, for Lucas it seems the only respite in this harsh new place is Anna (Vic Carmen Sonne), the eldest daughter of Carl from the travelling party, in fact a wealthy landowner who seems to be paying to bring the Western God to Iceland.
Palmason's screenplay imagines a harsh reality for his characters, though this is a harshness borne from a realistic understanding of life on the frontiers.
It is interesting to explore Palmason's approach to filming as it both depicts technology of its day, and uses the breadth of the following century-and-a-half of innovation.
His filmed image uses the old film aspect ratio of 1.33:1, sitting like a postage stamp in the middle of the screen like the earliest of filmed images with untidied edges and an occasional hair in the camera lens.
Palmason holds his shots for long periods, and his team shoot and light mundane objects with delicate care, but also allow the way light plays across the volcanic Icelandic vista to do the heavy lifting.
As he did in A White White Day, Palmason can spend multiple years filming in a location to build our sense of place. In one scene we watch in time-lapse the corpse of one of the expedition horses decomposing in a harsh glacial landscape across seasons.
His actors give raw performances and there is a strong understanding of frontier skills on display, including the butchering and preparing of animals to eat.
Lucas's crisis of faith aside, religion itself doesn't come up too well, at least the organised religion that acts as coloniser.
It's jarring from the opening scene of Lucas receiving his instructions from an arrogant senior figure who doesn't stop his open-mouthed chewing throughout.
Palmason interestingly explores his country's colonisation with his formidable set of filmmaker tools - his wit and his unique eye.
