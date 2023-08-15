The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Sensitive Content

Shay Murphy awaits ACT Supreme Court sentence for rapes, assaults

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated August 16 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shay Murphy leaves court in January. Picture supplied
Shay Murphy leaves court in January. Picture supplied

A man who raped, abused and controlled multiple partners over a decade treated one "like a prisoner" and tortured her, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.